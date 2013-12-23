Skip navigation!
Julia Engel
San Francisco
Found! The Perfect NYE Outfit For Under $100
Julia Engel
Dec 23, 2013
San Francisco
4 Things Blogger Julia Engel Wants For The Holidays
Julia Engel
Dec 20, 2013
San Francisco
What To Pack In The Ultimate Commuter's Bag
Julia Engel
Dec 19, 2013
San Francisco
3 Stunning Looks That'll Make You Rethink Gray
I'm not one to shy away from color. You'll sooner find me wearing a turquoise trench coat, magenta dress, or even a screaming neon orange frock before
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
What Blogger Julia Engel Is Getting Everyone On Her Nice List
I get so excited when I find the perfect present for the people in my life. It’s a great way to let them know how well you know their quirks and what
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
1 Varsity Jacket, 3 Grown-Up Ways To Wear It
One of my favorite trends this season is leather. Now, leather isn’t usually a “trend” but I'm seeing it on everything lately — from a leather
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
How To Bundle Up & Still Look Hot For Date Night
During these colder months, I sometimes feel like the cute outfit I painstakingly planned for date night goes to waste when I have to cover it up with my
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
Going Out? 8 Seasonal Accessories You Need For Every Fall Activity
One of the reasons fall is my favorite season is because there are so many fun activities to do. My husband and I have every weekend up until Christmas
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
Dainty Baubles: The New Way To Make A Statement
I’ve always loved delicate jewelry. There's something so sweet and feminine about a simple gold ring or chain bracelet. Sometimes, an outfit doesn’t
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
Save Summer: 3 Chic Ways To Wear Your Warm-Weather Faves
Now<...
With colder weather inevitably looming in the horizon, people see it as a time to put away their whites, their open-toed shoes, and their maxi skirts, but
by
Julia Engel
Fashion
Mad For Plaid: Cher Horowitz, Eat Your Heart Out
When I started seeing plaid pop up all over for fall, it reminded me of my elementary school uniform days — the classic whites, greens, blues, and reds
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
Then And Now: 3 Pieces Gal Meets Glam's Julia Engel Still Wears
One of the great things about having a fashion blog is being able to go back and look at how your style has evolved and changed over time. I started my
by
Julia Engel
Fashion
Channel Your Inner Joni With This Boho-Fresh Dress
It’s funny how the weather works here in S.F. While we wear our knit cardigans and scarves through summer, the weather starts to warm up for fall. I was
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
Toying With Texture: How To Mix Fabrics
Whether it's baubles with mixed metals or jackets with embellished sleeves, the dual-textured trend — with its unlimited variations — is huge this
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
The Trend We're Bugging Out Over
While I usually keep my jewelry to a minimum, I do love a good statement piece. I usually invest in just a couple that I’ll wear over and over with a
by
Julia Engel
Fashion
5 Summer Pieces You Can Wear Straight Through Fall
My favorite time of year is when stores start flooding with leather jackets and scarves, signaling the time to start packing away your summer shorts and
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
Bored? Let Russian Designer, Ulyana Sergeenko Inspire You
When Pinterest overtook Facebook as the biggest timesuck last year, I found a plethora of gold mines: DIY flower vases, cookie recipes, and Ulyana
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
8 Jumpsuits That Prove Onesies Can Be Chic
I’ve always thought that jumpsuits were so chic in a “I’m not trying too hard” kind of way. Since it's a onesie, you don't have to worry about
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
The Secret To Personal Style? Gal Meets Glam Blogger Julia Engel ...
For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved dressing up and putting outfits together. Personal style has always been a way for me to express myself. You
by
Julia Engel
Fashion
Stunning S.F. Blogger Shares The Best Summertime Activity (And Ou...
When the sun's out in S.F., you can pretty much find everyone basking in the light at various parks around the city. One of my favorite spots is Lafayette
by
Julia Engel
San Francisco
How To Create The Perfect Spread For A Summer Soirée
So far, the weather has been consistently in the 60s, which is on the cooler side — even for San Francisco. So, the second we got a sunny, warm day in
by
Julia Engel
Fashion
The Perfect Packing List For A Napa Getaway
One of the great benefits of living in San Francisco is being so close to Napa. Just a short trip over the Golden Gate Bridge, wine country makes for the
by
Julia Engel
Food & Drinks
Batter Up: The Blueberry & Banana Pancakes You Should Have In Bed
For as long as I can remember, my favorite meal of the day has always been breakfast. I could have breakfast food for every meal, every day! And while I
by
Julia Engel
Fashion
Found! The Two-Toned Outfit You'll Wear All Summer Long
I love wearing neon orange dresses, hot pink floral blouses, and statement jewelry as much as the next fashion girl, but there are times when I like to go
by
Julia Engel
Fashion
The Ombré Trend That's NOT For Your Hair
I’m guilty as charged for jumping on the ombré hair bandwagon (I went with platinum blonde ends for a whole seven months). I thought I was over it, but
by
Julia Engel
Fashion
Sweet Spot: This Polka Dot Dress Hits A High Note
I've always gravitated toward anything feminine, and nothing makes me feel more ladylike than a sweet, floral dress — which is why I have so many of
by
Julia Engel
Fashion
Gold Rush: 4 Dazzling Ways To Wear Metallic
In my humble, unbiased opinion, S.F. is the best-dressed city in the golden state. The style is a happy medium between L.A. and N.Y. — it has the laid
by
Julia Engel
Fashion
Pop Your Collar With This Stunning Embellished Find
One of my favorite style details this season is the embellished collar, but not just any type of collar. I'm talking about the ones emblazoned with
by
Julia Engel
Fashion
Found: The Sundress You'll Live In Now Through Summer
If you were to capture an airy, sunny spring day in a dress, this would be it. The bright, bold watercolor print screams spring with a floral watercolor
by
Julia Engel
Fashion
There's Nothing Boring About This Spring's Trench
One of my favorite ways to explore neighborhoods in San Francisco is hitting up new brunch spots during the weekend, like Butler and the Chef in South
by
Julia Engel
