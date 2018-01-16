Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Judy Berman
Features
The Hunt For Female Agency In The #MeToo Era
Judy Berman
Jan 16, 2018
Features
The Female Revolution Is Here & Boy Does It Hurt
Judy Berman
Dec 5, 2017
Work & Money
This Story About Work Burnout Is Gonna Feel SO Familiar
Judy Berman
Sep 14, 2016
Work & Money
The Reason I'll Never Buy Sheryl Sandberg's Advice
Sheryl Sandberg has a new idea: Women should help each other succeed at work. The Facebook COO and Lean In author is rolling out Together Women Can, an
by
Judy Berman
Work & Money
This Ivy League Sexual Misconduct Scandal Is About More Than Just...
It sounds like the punchline to a tasteless joke: A renowned ethicist who advocates for the world’s poor is accused of sexual misconduct against female
by
Judy Berman
New York
What No One Is Saying About The Newest Millennial Stereotype
There’s nothing the media loves more than a new millennial archetype. Ten days ago, the word “yuccie” did not exist. Google it now, and you’ll
by
Judy Berman
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted