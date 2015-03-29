Skip navigation!
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
The Secret To Getting Restaurant-Style French Fries At Home
Joy The Baker
Mar 29, 2015
Food & Drinks
These Banana Popsicles Are Seriously Addictive
Joy The Baker
Mar 17, 2015
Food & Drinks
A Make-Ahead Meal You Can Eat Straight Out Of The Fridge
Joy The Baker
Mar 10, 2015
Food & Drinks
Breakfast Pasta — Enough Said
Reader, you inspire me every day. You inspire me to turn my lasagna into a sandwich. You inspire me to turn my bananas into bread. You inspire me to
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
Take Your Guacamole To The Next Level With These 2 Key Ingredients
Since there is no fantasy avocado factory that produces savory avocado treats, I’ve settled for roasting a big ol’ bunch of cherry tomatoes, and
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
Spice Up Your Life With This Cold-Weather Recipe
I openly admit that I really miss (I mean really miss) California Mexican food. I’ve made so many obscure tacos in my kitchen I might as well buy a
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
The Secret Ingredient In These Brownies Has Us Ready For Game Day
I have a soft spot for brownies. Actually, don’t we all? Brownies were the first thing I learned how to bake in the kitchen. My parents kept the
by
Joy The Baker
Diet & Nutrition
A Delicious Way To Get Your Protein First Thing In The Morning
Some mornings are milkshake mornings. These also tend to be the kind of mornings that require old-school Mariah Carey blasting in the background.
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
You'll Love Eating Your Favorite Leafy Green In This Snack
Quesadillas are pretty close to rocket science, so I’m going to need you to pay attention here. The not-going-anywhere-anytime-soon, trendy kale is
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
This Salad Contains 2 Of Our Favorite Ingredients
Let’s talk the green things in this salad. Kale is chopped nice and fine. Since it's a raw and fibrous vegetable, smaller pieces are
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
This Might Be The Most Delicious Way To Eat Your Vegetables
My mom had a few things she’d repeat to my sister and me at our family dinner table night after night. My favorite/least favorite was, "Eat your
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
Boost Your Immune System With This Flavorful & Easy Juice
Cold season? Flu season? Sniffles? Congestion? The general drags? Nobody has time for all that. To keep the sickness bugs at bay as the days frost over
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
Delicious Salad Dressing Made From Tofu — Seriously
I consider myself an occasional fan of tofu. My parents were early adopters of the stuff. Remember back when health food had as much cheese and
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
Super Easy Waffles Topped With Stuff You Already Have In Your Kit...
I use my waffles as bread. It’s not often that I stack these things and drench them in maple syrup. I just think that nice, thick waffles should be
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
The Rice Krispie Treat Gets An Irresistible Holiday Update
You know my tricks. You know the games I play around here. The more browned butter, sea salt, and chopped pistachios, the better! It’s just
by
Joy The Baker
Tinseltown
This Recipe Will Fill Your Home With The Scent Of Christmas
Nothing beats the smell of baking cake. Who needs air freshener when you've got an oven? That's why I love this Orange Gingerbread with Cream Cheese
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
The S'more Goes Next Level
What makes a s’more a s’more, exactly? Is it the marshmallows and the chocolate? Is it the graham cracker? Is it the inherent toasty, gooey,
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
These Cookies Will Beat Out Any Store-Bought Variety
It’s December. Let’s milk this chocolate and peppermint thing while we have the chance. You might remember these cookies. I made them before with
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
These Irresistible Candy Bar Cookies Are So Easy To Make
I like a good cut-out Christmas cookie, but you know what I like even more? Turning my candy stash into something thrilling. All we need to to is add
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
Ricotta Toast Is The Answer To All Your Snacking Needs
Whipped Ricotta feels too good to be true. It’s just dairy transformed, but it’s sooo good! I tend to think of ricotta as the cheese I use to make
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
Jump-Start Your Morning With This Superfood Smoothie
Certain unromantic things come with adulthood: putting away one’s laundry, paying one’s taxes, drinking one’s spinach. Certain amazingly romantic
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Mornings: Breakfast Nachos
Just let this happen. Put an egg on absolutely anything and call it breakfast. That means putting an egg on top of this melty mixture of warm corn
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
This Tuna Salad Update Will Have You Rethinking Lunch
I never don’t burn toast. Double negative. What I should say is…I always burn toast. The irony is certainly not lost on me. I’m a baker, and I
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
The Baked Potato Gets An Upgrade With This Easy Recipe
I needed someone to talk me into making baked potatoes. Silly, really. Why would I need someone to hold my hand through placing a raw vegetable in the
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
Your New Favorite Way To Eat Brussels Sprouts
Breakfast is one of those special things. Breakfast is one of those meals best lingered over with extra coffee and super fresh orange juice. It usually
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
This Recipe Will Give You A New Appreciation For Bananas
It’s so hard to keep that vacation feeling. That feeling that lets me linger in bed to read a book instead of jumping up to chase the alarm and
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
A Grilled Cheese To Please The Grown-Up Kid In You
I could totally just eat cranberry sauce with a spoon, so you can imagine my delight when I paired it with bread, cheese, and mustard. The result was
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
Superfood Salad To Jump-Start A Healthy Weekend
We’re all about salads and juice this month, right? I don’t want my salad to feel like a chore, ever. That’s the absolute worst. Every salad
by
Joy The Baker
Work & Money
This Old-Favorite Comfort Food Gets A Delicious Update
There was a girl singing outside of my window as I made these sloppy joes today. I imagine that if I had the gall to sing in public, I’d be pretty
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
Oatmeal Cookie Granola For The Best Breakfast Ever
I always have the best intentions of making myself some sort of celery and grapefruit juice for breakfast. Maybe a green smoothie — with extra green.
by
Joy The Baker
