Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jordan Scott
Living
36 Adorable Wedding Kisses That'll Have You Feeling The Love
Jordan Scott
Jun 5, 2015
Food & Drinks
These Superfood Salads Will Keep You Going Strong Through The Week
Jordan Scott
Jan 8, 2015
Politics
Teens Are Using Twitter To Showcase Just How Gross School Lunch Is
Jordan Scott
Nov 21, 2014
Entertainment
If You Don't Know Lucy Yet, We're About To Make Your Weekend
Lucielle Bull, more commonly known as LucyFarted, is an English Bulldog from Orange County. She's a pro at balancing things on her adorable head, lounging
by
Jordan Scott
Entertainment
The Coolest Girl In New York (Hint: She's A Dog)
Toast doesn't need to pretend to be the cool girl like Amazing Amy from Gone Girl. She may dress up in the occasional eye-popping costume, but she knows
by
Jordan Scott
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted