Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jinnie Lee & Maura M. Lynch
Books & Art
The Ultimate Guide To Summer Reading
Jinnie Lee & Maur...
May 28, 2015
Books & Art
21 Books To Inspire Your Best Year Ever
Jinnie Lee & Maur...
Jan 3, 2015
Books & Art
11 Nonfiction Books That Deserve Your Attention
Jinnie Lee & Maur...
Oct 7, 2014
Books & Art
The World Domination Of Korean Pop Culture, Decoded
Maybe you've noticed from the onslaught of infectious K-pop, addictive beauty products, a stronghold in tech, and imitable street style, that South
by
Jinnie Lee & Maur...
Books & Art
How This Anon Blogger Tumbl'd His Life Into A Book
What happens when your personal blog unexpectedly blows up on the Internet? For David Shapiro the answer was complicated. Soon after starting an
by
Jinnie Lee & Maur...
Books & Art
Beach, Babes, & Bummers: This Novel Is Your Summer Love
When reading Emma Straub’s The Vacationers (which comes out on today), you can't help but think back to the summer vacations of your own teenaged
by
Jinnie Lee & Maur...
Books & Art
10 Books That Live The NYC Dream
Call it narcissism, but there’s nothing we New Yorkers love more than seeing our fair city depicted on-screen and on the page. Think about every time
by
Jinnie Lee & Maur...
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted