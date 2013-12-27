Skip navigation!
Jill Wallace
Los Angeles
16 Brit-Inspired Fashion Picks Of The Season
Jill Wallace
Dec 27, 2013
Los Angeles
6 Awesome Ways To Wear A Turtleneck
Jill Wallace
Dec 17, 2013
Los Angeles
16 Ways To Relive Your Punk Days
Jill Wallace
Dec 10, 2013
Los Angeles
10 Daring Trends That'll Wow The Fashionable Women In Your Life
We spend a good amount of time meticulously crafting the perfect ensemble that, ironically, we hope looks completely effortless. But, I think it’s fair
by
Jill Wallace
Los Angeles
Velvet Crush: 12 Grown-Up Ways To Wear Winter's Standout Fabric
Growing up there were two things I really didn't enjoy: 1.) taking my Flintstones vitamins, and 2.) wearing velvet. Why did all the Gen Y parents decide
by
Jill Wallace
Los Angeles
6 Items We Can Never Resist At Target
It’s a classic tale: A woman innocently stops by Target to replenish her toothpaste and cotton swab supply, but along the way to the toiletry aisle
by
Jill Wallace
Los Angeles
5
Eye
-Catching Ways To Rock The Kenzo-Famous Print
From Rottweiler-decorated T-shirts to Bart Simpson-covered crop sweaters (with skirts to match), prints are a fun way to break up the monotony of dressing
by
Jill Wallace
Los Angeles
How To Wear Over-The-Knee Kicks
There are some trends that look enticing but are too intimidating to wear, like over-the-knee boots. Those extra inches of fabric offer infinite potential
by
Jill Wallace
Los Angeles
Don't Be Clueless With The Return Of '90s Fashion
While we have the '90s to thank for the grungy flannels and beanies, it was also the time when preppy style thrived. Clueless left a marked impression on
by
Jill Wallace
Los Angeles
1 Kimono, 2 Rad Ways To Style It
There are certain staples every woman knows she should have in her closet, like the perfect pair of denim skinnies or heels that will turn heads but not
by
Jill Wallace
Los Angeles
How To Make Festival Style Work All Year Long
Every year from spring to summer, we see the emergence of a fashion fad that is most adequately described as "festival style." From Indio to Chicago,
by
Jill Wallace
Los Angeles
How To Style A Mini, Midi, & Maxi Skirt
I feel lucky that as a woman I have so many options when it comes to style. I'm not just confined to a pair of slacks and a button-up with a patterned
by
Jill Wallace
Los Angeles
Shear Factor: 9 Luxe Toppers We're Coveting Now
With the winter months fast approaching, all my attention is being directed to one singular focus: get more coats. And since I value comfort over most
by
Jill Wallace
Los Angeles
How To Shop At Forever 21 — Without Hyperventilating
I think we can all agree on two things: A) We love clothes, and B) we want to look good in 'em. But sometimes keeping up with the ever-changing trends can
by
Jill Wallace
Los Angeles
How One Angeleno Beats L.A. Traffic In Style
When you think of L.A., you picture perfect, 75-degree weather, endless good eats ... and traffic. There is no city with worse traffic than L.A. You could
by
Jill Wallace
Fashion
How To Go From Girly To Grungy In A Pinch
We tend to fall into two different camps: Girly or edgy. But I like to think that I'm both — often at the same time. I love the grungy aesthetic, but I
by
Jill Wallace
Fashion
Move Over Bell-Bottoms, There's A New Flare In Town — And It's Fly
I have always been drawn to the style of the '70s. Even though I live in southern California, my inner Penny Lane longs for obnoxious fur coats, and
by
Jill Wallace
