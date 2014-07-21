Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jennifer Avello
Chicago
Pregnancy Style From 5 Hot Chicago Mamas
Rebecca Taras
Jul 21, 2014
Hair
3 DIY Hot-Roller 'Dos That Aren't Dated
Rebecca Taras
Nov 11, 2013
Chicago
Musical Muse: Meet Chicago's Next Big Thing!
Rebecca Taras
Aug 7, 2013
Chicago
1 Girl, 4 Looks: The Nose Behind Chicago's Coolest Fragrance Biz
Be it Chanel No. 5 or the perfume you wore on your wedding day, there's nothing like a classic fragrance to conjure up a memory or two. But if you're
by
Rebecca Taras
Entertainment
Studio Stalker: A Peek Into This Amazing Visionary's Playground
Truth: Jimenez Lai just might be one of the coolest people we've ever met. The budding young architect, professor, and author proves that if you trust
by
Rebecca Taras
Home
Go Inside Nate Berkus Associates — & Meet The So-Chic Team
If there's anyone who can transform an old horse stable into an office, it's superstar interior designer Nate Berkus. So, it should come as no surprise
by
Rebecca Taras
Makeup
Real Girl, Real Beauty: The PR Powerhouse Behind
EBONY
Mag
For some, a job is merely a paycheck. But for South Loop gal Melody Thuston, it's an opportunity of a lifetime. When the Johnson Publishing Company's
by
Rebecca Taras
Hair
3 DIY 'Dos Perfect For Any Type Of Workout
You know that extra boost of confidence you get when sporting a new ensemble to the gym? Well, your hair should get the same attention. If a boring
by
Rebecca Taras
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted