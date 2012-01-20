Skip navigation!
Jena Gambaccini
Beauty
A Self Tanner That Won't Terrify You, Promise
Jena Gambaccini
Jan 20, 2012
Chicago
For The Win, Literally: Your Own Personal eBay Spy
Jena Gambaccini
Jan 19, 2012
Chicago
Get Wise About 2 Under-The-Radar FNO Parties
Jena Gambaccini
Sep 1, 2011
Chicago
One Weekend Must-Do: Al Fresco Date Night At Takashi
If you're looking for a quiet, cozy (and amazingly delicious) place to go this weekend, eat your heart out. Takashi, a French-American restaurant with
by
Jena Gambaccini
Beauty
Summer Beauty Favorites From One Of Chicago's Hottest Style Bloggers
We've got summer on the brain, and we're not alone. Jena Gambaccini, local style blogger at ChiCityFashion and member of The Style Tribe, chatted with
by
Jena Gambaccini
Fashion
Don't Miss It! Kenmore's So You Wanna Be A Designer Wraps Up
A good reality show is a rare find these days. With all the dramatic editing, you never know what's real and what's not. However, Kenmore Live Studio's
by
Jena Gambaccini
Chicago
One Weekend Must-Do: Shop (And Party!) At Cerato Boutique
There are many great boutiques in Chicago, but there's only one Cerato. Carrying local designers like C/FAN, Lara Miller, Jules, and more for just about
by
Jena Gambaccini
Chicago
One Weekend Must-Do: Fish Bar
Photo courtesy of Fish Bar. With the success of M.K. and D.M.K. Burger Bar, it was inevitable that Michael Kornick and David Morton's latest venture,
by
Jena Gambaccini
