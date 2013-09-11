Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Janice Yu
Chicago
10 Last-Minute Details Brides Tend To Forget
Janice Yu
Sep 11, 2013
Entertaining
Bridal Bulbs: 5 Things To Know About Your Wedding Flowers
Janice Yu
Jun 25, 2013
Shopping
Skate On: Winter Essentials For A Day On The Ice
Janice Yu
Nov 29, 2012
Styling Tips
5 Ways To Transform Office Wear To Holiday-Party Chic
'Tis the season for work holiday parties. Other than getting a great Secret Santa present, there’s nothing more stressful than figuring out what to
by
Janice Yu
Chicago
This Summer Camp-Themed Benefit Promises Fun & Philanthropy For All
If you're like, over being a grown up, we've got an event for you. Take a timeout on Saturday, May 19 to focus on what really matters: enjoying life
by
Janice Yu
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted