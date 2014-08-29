Skip navigation!
James Herron
Skin Care
Don't Go In The Sun Without
This
Jada Wong
Aug 29, 2014
Skin Care
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Flawless Skin
Jada Wong
Aug 5, 2014
Skin Care
The Perfect Skin Routine For Your Gym Workout
Jada Wong
Jul 24, 2014
Skin Care
5 Skin-Care Mistakes To Fix Now
We all have bad habits — going to bed with our makeup on (sorry, Mom) or picking pimples (again, sorry). But, what can we say? Shortcuts can be
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
How To Fake Flawless Skin In
Seconds
Uneven skin tone, blemishes, red spots — they shouldn't have any real estate on our mugs. Yet every morning, we pile on foundation and concealer in
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Get A Perfect Cat-Eye Every. Single. Time.
The cat-eye is a classic beauty look and for good reason. Not only does it add a feminine touch to your peepers, but it also enhances your entire face and
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
3 Easy Steps For That Lit-From-Within Glow
We all know the key to dewy, radiant skin is to drink a ton of water and get a ton of sleep. But, when the daily grind of life — and a late night or two
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
5
New
Ways To Use Your Eyeshadow
Lipstick is meant for your lips, blush goes on your cheeks, and eyeshadow is for your eyelids, right? Well, not exactly. In fact, those single-hue pans
by
Jada Wong
