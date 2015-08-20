Skip navigation!
I Am A Food Blog
Food & Drinks
You'll Change Your Mind About Zucchini With This Recipe
I Am A Food Blog
Aug 20, 2015
Food & Drinks
Finally — A Simple Guacamole Recipe You Can Make Every Day, If You're So Inclined
I Am A Food Blog
Aug 9, 2015
Food & Drinks
You'll Never Guess The Secret Weapon Of This 4-Cheese Pizza
I Am A Food Blog
Jul 27, 2015
Food & Drinks
The Breakfast Superfood That Tastes Like Our Childhood
Picture the perfect brunch scene: fluffy pancakes patiently waiting for syrup to rain down. The coffee’s hot, the pancakes are golden, the whipping
I Am A Food Blog
Food & Drinks
Say Goodbye To All Other Chocolate-Chip Cookie Recipes — This Is IT
So, first things first: We have to agree on what the perfect chocolate-chip cookie is. Is it thick and chewy? Thin and crispy? Does it have a warm,
I Am A Food Blog
Food & Drinks
This Roasted Chicken & Quinoa Recipe Is The Ultimate Plate Of Com...
This is one of my go-to recipes because it only requires one pan or skillet (aside from the quinoa or rice prep), and it’s basically hands-off. How
I Am A Food Blog
Food & Drinks
This Is The Only Recipe You Need When You Want A Little Comfort
Classic chicken fried steak is absolutely delicious, but when you turn a classic into bite-size popcorn bits, it's irresistible. Chicken fried steak
I Am A Food Blog
Food & Drinks
4 Easy Steps To The Best Breakfast Pizza Ever
You know you've done it — looked in the fridge in the morning and eaten a slice of pizza for breakfast. While cold pizza can be good (if you're in the
I Am A Food Blog
Food & Drinks
You'll Never Believe What These Fries Are Made Of
Can we talk for a second about how amazing deep-fried tofu is? Even shallow, pan-fried tofu is beyond delicious. If you love texture contrasts, these
I Am A Food Blog
Food & Drinks
These Pancakes Are The Stuff Of Childhood Dreams
It’s Sunday! You know what that means: It’s time for Sunday Brunch. Why don’t you skip the line and make brunch at home this week? The coffee’s
I Am A Food Blog
Food & Drinks
Beeramisu: Like Tiramisu, But With Beer
I made a bunch of these mini beeramisus (like tiramisu, but with beer!) this past Valentine's Day, and ever since, my partner and I have been more
I Am A Food Blog
Food & Drinks
This Crazy Food Combination Is Brilliant
I have this thing for combining my favorite foods into one dish. Mapo tofu and waffles? Done. Banh mi and fries? Been there. Mac and cheese
I Am A Food Blog
Food & Drinks
This Is Probably The Easiest Dessert Ever
Okay, food confession time: When I was a kid, I LOVED McCain’s Deep ‘n Delicious chocolate cake. My mom never baked chocolate cake, so Deep ‘n
I Am A Food Blog
