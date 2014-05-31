Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Home On The Runway
Home
An Interiors Pro Shows Us How To Make Clutter Shine
Home On The Runway
May 31, 2014
Home
A Room Revamp With 5 Things You Already Own
Home On The Runway
May 24, 2014
Home
This Pro Decorator's Style Secret? Less Is More
Home On The Runway
May 17, 2014
Stores
The Genius Way This Couple Repurposed A Piece Of Junk
Meet Zack and Laura. He grew up in the frigid tundra of Wisconsin studying theatre, picking up what would prove to be incredibly valuable skills building
by
Home On The Runway
Fashion
Why This Designer Loves Working From Home
Home on the Runway — the brainchild of NYC-native Fanny Zignon — fuses fashion with interior design by focusing on the attainable. With a commitment
by
Home On The Runway
Fashion
This Artist's Studio Is As Pretty As Her Prints
I See Noise Prints are original and one of a kind prints (in 24K gold and sterling silver shades, no less!) inspired by Randa Salloum’s career in the
by
Home On The Runway
Home
Interior Envy, Much? Get Inspired By This Artist's Gorgeous Pad
Randa Salloum is the artist behind the fabulous fashion inspired metallic art of I See Noise Prints and the face behind the style blog, The-Unprecedented.
by
Home On The Runway
Celebs & Influencers
This Fashion Pro Spills Her Top Styling Tips
Stephanie Jenkins, a self-proclaimed accessory addict and founder of Styled by NOIR, has always been a lover of all things fashion. After starting her
by
Home On The Runway
Home
Peek At This Stylish Lady's
Insanely
Chic Space
Erika of Small Shop Studio, who specializes in developing unique brand identities for stylish clients, shared with HOTR the ever-evolving stylish decor of
by
Home On The Runway
Home
Peep This Artist-Slash-Photog's Sunny Cali Home
The most recent works of Chance James, an artist and photographer nestled in sunny California, focus on the idea of renewal. As a creative watching
by
Home On The Runway
Home
We Can't Even Handle How Chic This Writer's Apartment Is
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Nathalie Shirinian is a writer, documentarian, and founder of NES Creative Services. Her creative agency is a place where
by
Home On The Runway
Home
Could This Artist-Slash-Designer's Home Be
Any
More Flaw...
This lady may have been born in Sydney, Australia, but she is living her dream in NYC (well, and London). Anna Coroneo is inspired constantly by her
by
Home On The Runway
Home
Soak Up Major Interior Inspo From This Aussie Designer
Home on the Runway — the brainchild of NYC-native Fanny Zignon — fuses fashion with interior design by focusing on the attainable. With a commitment
by
Home On The Runway
Celebs & Influencers
Meet Emerging L.A. Designer Louiza Babouryan
Louiza Babouryan is an L.A.-based fashion designer and artist whose designs are a fusion of romance and elegance. Her design philosophy is right on par
by
Home On The Runway
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted