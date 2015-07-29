Skip navigation!
Holly Perez
Work & Money
What's Your Spending Personality?
Holly Perez
Jul 29, 2015
Work & Money
Learn To Be Money Savvy With This Basic Guide To Budgeting
Holly Perez
Jun 11, 2015
Work & Money
How To Avoid Letting #FOMO Ruin Your Summer Budget
Holly Perez
May 14, 2015
Work & Money
These Hidden Expenses Are Sabotaging Your Finances
The weather's heating up, the days are getting longer and spring is (finally!) in the air. The warm weather often brings with it weddings, vacations, and
by
Holly Perez
Travel
Last-Minute Tips For Living It Up On Spring Break Without Going B...
Getting a little R & R and sunshine is just what every college student needs to recharge mid-semester. Spring break is right around the corner, and
by
Holly Perez
Work & Money
6 Ways To Stress-Free Spending On Everything From Cocktails To Ma...
From eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly to spending money wisely, we are tasked with making decisions that affect our physical and mental
by
Holly Perez
Work & Money
Spent Too Much Money Over The Holidays? Read This
You shopped. You celebrated. You decked the halls. It’s now January, and you realize you may have also spent too much during the holidays. Sound
by
Holly Perez
Work & Money
Could You Get Through A Day Spending Practically Nothing?
It may seem silly to try to go a single day without spending a dime — maybe because one no-spend day is just a drop in the savings bucket or maybe
by
Holly Perez
