Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Holly Boyle
Styling Tips
How To Shop Like A Fashion Editor
Holly Boyle
Mar 5, 2014
Washington DC
An Easy, Breezy Look For This Week's Perfect Weather
Holly Boyle
May 1, 2013
Designers
6 On-The-Rise Stars To Watch Out For At London Fashion Week
Holly Boyle
Jan 29, 2013
Trends
Meet "Flomo," Fall's New Floral-Camo Hybrid Print
Every once in awhile, a new little gem pops into our fashion lexicon. Today, it’s the word "flomo" — a portmanteau of floral and camo. Let’s break
by
Holly Boyle
Events
Coffins, Spikes, & 100M Tracks: The 10 Craziest Catwalks Of All Time
The Great Wall of China. A science lab. A subway. A hamster wheel. Before you guess the riddle, we'll go ahead and remove the idea that these places
by
Holly Boyle
Kate Middleton
Our Royal Crush: 5 Style Lessons Learned From Kate Middleton
Our fairy tale-loving hearts melted last April 29 when Prince William married the gorgeous Kate Middleton. And it really comes as no surprise that the
by
Holly Boyle
Politics
Ridiculous Products For "Glamping" In Style
Before we begin, glamping (aka glamorous camping) is not camping. For serious outdoors lovers, the thought of sacrificing that epic hike for a pair of
by
Holly Boyle
Trends
Digital Get-Down: We're Plugged Into These 5 Gadget-Inspired Prints
Go ahead and list 'em…you have a tablet, an MP3 player, a cell phone, a laptop, a camera, and frankly, this list could go on for longer than any of your
by
Holly Boyle
Trends
Rad Or Bad: Should Cowboy Hats Off The Ranch Be Welcomed Or Outla...
When we think of the Wild West, we conjure up images of My Darling Clementine, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Outlaw Josey Wales. And with so
by
Holly Boyle
Fashion
7 European Designers You Need To Know In 2012
Thankfully, it’s still January, so those New Year’s resolutions that may have been, um, “postponed temporarily” can now be replaced with this one
by
Holly Boyle
Shopping
Shop Globally, Gift Locally: The Best Gifts This Season Hail From...
‘Tis the season of giving, and practically everyone has been chatting about what the best gifts to bestow upon your friends, family, bosses, colleagues,
by
Holly Boyle
Designers
The 6 Fancy-Pantsiest Designer Hotels in the World
While it’s true that there’s no place like home, we'd like to offer up another maxim: There's no place like a designer hotel, especially when the
by
Holly Boyle
Events
The Ultimate Guide to Celeb-Spotting During London Fashion Week
If it seems like the only thing on everyone's mind lately is London Fashion Week, your suspicions are correct. The British capitol has been flooded with
by
Holly Boyle
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted