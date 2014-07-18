Skip navigation!
Makeup
Why I'm Glad I Never Learned How To Use Makeup
Hello Giggles
Jul 18, 2014
Music
The Worst Relationship Advice We Got From '90s Pop Songs
Hello Giggles
Jul 12, 2014
DIY
9 Brilliant Uses For Your Scattered Bobby Pins
Hello Giggles
Jul 9, 2014
Living
8 Reasons Why Dogs Are Better Friends Than People
UPDATE: This post was originally published on May 16. Is it obvious how much we love animals here at HelloGiggles? We’re crazy about every species,
by
Hello Giggles
Work & Money
What I Learned From Not Getting The Job
UPDATE: This post was originally published on April 21. I thought my life — professional and personal — was pretty grand. My husband and I had been
by
Hello Giggles
Fitness
The Top 10 Excuses That Are Stopping You From Working Out
UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 28. Why is it so hard to work out sometimes? Why, on other days, is getting to your yoga class the
by
Hello Giggles
Body
How This Simple Ritual Helped One Woman Accept Her Body
I learned about the “lotion challenge” in my early college days. I was most aware of my body then, and most judgmental of it. After getting over the
by
Hello Giggles
Living
Turning Thirty: Notes From My Twenties
UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 28. There is no age I've been that I would trade for the age that I am now. I’m turning 30 this
by
Hello Giggles
Sex & Relationships
6 Reasons I'm Glad I Never Had A College Boyfriend
by
Hello Giggles
Work & Money
How To Quit Your Job Without A Backup Plan
I usually only take risks impulsively, before I’ve thought it through and had time to talk to myself out of it. I jump in fast or I don’t jump at
by
Hello Giggles
Fitness
How To Motivate Yourself To Get Off The Couch
UPDATE: This post was originally published on May 2. In your mid-20s, you start to notice your metabolism slow down. It creeps up on you like a child
by
Hello Giggles
Living
Why This Woman Prefers Interesting Things Over "Good" Things
"Everything you worked for is right in front of you. Solid relationship, quality job prospects, low-profile existence. Or, does all that just bore the
by
Hello Giggles
Movies
The Valuable Lessons We Learned From '80s & '90s T.V.
For those of us who were kids in the ’80s and ’90s, some of the most significant life lessons came from the TV families who helped raise us. We even
by
Hello Giggles
Body
How Running Gave Me A Fresh Perspective
Prior to signing up for my half-marathon last year, my name and the word “running” did not appear in the same sentence. I actually think the only
by
Hello Giggles
Spirit
Why Turning 30 Is A Non-Issue For Me
I told myself years ago, I refused to fear turning 30. When I was 27, I began mentally rounding my age up to 30 — much to the annoyance of my husband.
by
Hello Giggles
Entertainment News
10 Reasons To Love Emma Stone Right Now (& Forever)
When Emma Stone made her major debut in Superbad back in 2007, I mistakenly wrote her off as another minor character that would fade away after the
by
Hello Giggles
Hair
Why It Really Does Pay To Spend More On Your Hair
High-end salons often get a bad rap for being snooty, over-the-top, and full of overconfident hairdressers whose work really isn’t that much better
by
Hello Giggles
Makeup
6 Beauty Brands You've (Probably) Never Heard Of
You may have your favorite drugstore go-tos, but if you want to step out of your beauty comfort zone and try something different, we’ve searched the
by
Hello Giggles
Entertainment
Stop What You're Doing To See These Adorable Baby Bunnies
Look, stop whatever you're doing and give this your full attention. Even with all of the cute cat videos, nothing tops this. Happy Monday! More From
by
Hello Giggles
Movies
7 Shows From Your Childhood Worth Rewatching
I look back at my childhood fondly. Sure, there were bullies, awkward stages, and multiplication tables, but there was also television, which helped me
by
Hello Giggles
Sex & Relationships
The Definitive Guide To Befriending Your Ex
by
Hello Giggles
Health
What Suffering From Agoraphobia Is
Really
Like
by
Hello Giggles
Best friend Gift Guide
The 11 Types Of Friends You Probably Have
On the whole, I have a kind of house cat personality. It’s not that I don’t like people or socializing — I do. I just really love my house and —
by
Hello Giggles
Mind
How To Navigate This Tricky Situation With Ease
by
Hello Giggles
Living
Is The Internet As You Know It About To Die?
by
Hello Giggles
Sex & Relationships
This Is What Being A Single Girl Is
Really
Like
by
Hello Giggles
Health
7 Ways To Deal With Your Anxiety STAT
by
Hello Giggles
Movies
How I Learned To Love
Girls
by
Hello Giggles
Entertainment
30 Weird Facts To Help You
Nail
Trivia Night
by
Hello Giggles
Sex & Relationships
Your Relationship Status Does NOT Define Who You Are
by
Hello Giggles
