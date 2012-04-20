Skip navigation!
Harley Viera-Newton
Fashion
Style Sherpa Harley Viera-Newton's Favorite Festival Moments
Us
Apr 20, 2012
Politics
Coachella Day 3: On A Bus With A Bed, Dancing In Bikinis
Harley Viera-Newton
Apr 16, 2012
Entertainment
Coachella, Day Two: Partying With Pool Monsters
Harley Viera-Newton
Apr 15, 2012
Events
Harley's First Day At Coachella: Rain (In A White Dress)
It took us three hours to drive down but we finally made it! We had lovely sunny weather when we arrived, but the clouds have crept out and it looks
by
Harley Viera-Newton
Fashion
Peep Harley Viera-Newton’s Coachella Packing List
In preparation for a weekend of style, heat, and R-O-C-K, we’re taking a peek into the suitcase (and the apartment) of our appointed Coachella Festival
by
Gabriel Bell
