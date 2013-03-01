Skip navigation!
Hanah Snavely
Los Angeles
Best of L.A.: 23 Extra-Stunning Restos & Bars
Hanah Snavely
Mar 1, 2013
Los Angeles
R29's Top 50 L.A. Boutiques — Grab Your Credit Card!
Hanah Snavely
Feb 10, 2013
Los Angeles
Best Of L.A.: Brown Bag It At Our Top 15 BYOB Spots
Hanah Snavely
Feb 1, 2013
Fashion
The Next Chanel Iman? 13 Stunning L.A. Models To Watch Now!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on November 28.] Some say that the tall and gorgeous move to NYC to storm catwalks, while the short and
by
Hanah Snavely
Los Angeles
The 10 Best Comfort-Food Dishes In L.A. — So Worth The Calories!
It's officially the holidays — time to start eating your feelings. Divorcée family coming into town for the annual rendezvous? There's a mac and cheese
by
Hanah Snavely
Los Angeles
10 Unmissable Events To Get You Amped For The Holidays
SoCal will never be blanketed in snow and there's a serious lack of chestnuts roasting on open fires or impromptu sled sessions — but, that's not why
by
Hanah Snavely
Designers
Lean Back: S.F.’s Own Westward Leaning Eyewear Debuts
There's no chance the sun is coming out this week, but the future is bright, and perfectly timed with the launch of Westward Leaning, the buzzy new S.F.
by
Hanah Snavely
