Gunnar Larson
Home
How A NYC Couple Fit A Nursery Into A 400-Square-Foot Loft
Gunnar Larson
Jul 4, 2015
Home
The Ultimate Small-Space Office Makeover
Gunnar Larson
Jan 17, 2015
Home
13 Ways To Turn A Tiny Pad Into A Palace
Christene Barberich
Apr 18, 2014
Home
7 MoMA Finds That'll Instantly Spruce Up Your Pad
If your home needs a little sprucing up for spring or if you're enduring some serious seasonal affective disorder (i.e., the winter blues), there's a
by
Gunnar Larson
Home
34 Genius Tips For An Instant Home Upgrade
I lived in a living room for two years. I've lived in an attic overrun by ants for another two. I've lived in a space just big enough for a full-size bed
by
Connie Wang
Home
How To Make Your Tiny Space Feel HUGE
At the age of 33, I finally decided it was time to live alone. Up until now, I've lived with parents, best friends, ex-husband, and one awesome Craigslist
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Nails
You Can Nail The BEST Nude Polish for Your Skin Tone — Here's How
Let’s strip it all off. For a minute, forget texturized manicures, magnetic polish, and even chalkboard nails. Making a modern statement can be as
by
Jeannine Morris
Events
Big News! R29 Is Official Digital Sponsor Of MADE Fashion Week
We've got it made. MADE, that is: Refinery29 is joining forces with MADE Fashion Week to be an official media sponsor! We've always been a fan of
by
Us
Fashion
#ModelProblems Include Unpronounceable Names, Sushi Pangs
Models, those crazy-tall, crazy-beautiful human specimens who live crazy-glamorous lifestyles where all they have to do is wear crazy-expensive clothing
by
Connie Wang
Designers
Theyskens' Theory Spring '13 Collection Is Surprisingly Wearable
Olivier Theyskens' spring '13 collection truly showcased the talent and beauty we have come to expect from the designer and his parent brand, Theory.
by
Willow Lindley
Makeup
The Little Mermaid Goes Fashion Forward At Derek Lam
Gentle and feminine were the watchwords for Derek Lam's spring '13 beauty look. Tom Pecheux, Estée Lauder's creative makeup director, created a watery,
by
Megan McIntyre
Designers
Less Shrooms, More Vroom: Jen Kao's Grown-Up Fascination With Psy...
Jen Kao, who is well-versed in the evocative, staged her show at the New York Public Library on a circular, glow-in-the-dark stage. Her lights-off
by
Leila Brillson
Designers
Suno Starts A New Chapter With Quirky Layering & Party Prints
As longtime fans of Max Osterweis and Erin Beatty's line, Suno, it's been a beautiful journey watching as Dutch Wax textiles have steadily matured into
by
Christene Barberich
Designers
Creatures Of The Wind Gives Fashion Week A New Hero
There's no question that Creatures of the Wind, a modest duo based in Chicago, have been the designers on everyone's lips these past few seasons.
by
Christene Barberich
Events
Holga Shots of the Rachel Antonoff Presentation Are As Authentic ...
We're sure you heard about the retro high school shake down that was the Rachel Antonoff presentation by now—the disco ball, balloons, and streamers
by
Michelle Christin...
