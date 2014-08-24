Skip navigation!
Gretchen Rubin
Health
How To
Finally
Get To Bed On Time
Gretchen Rubin
Aug 24, 2014
Living
You May Want To Think Twice About Accepting Freebies
Gretchen Rubin
Aug 17, 2014
Mind
A Foolproof Way To Make Or Break Habits
Gretchen Rubin
Aug 11, 2014
Mind
Finding It Hard To Break A Habit? This Could Be Why
This weekend, I spent a huge amount of time reading — my favorite thing to do. One book I read was the Letters Of James Agee To Father Flye. (I just
Gretchen Rubin
Work & Money
How Your Habits Could
Majorly
Affect Your Finances
As I’ve mentioned many times before, I’m hard at work on a book about how we make and break habits. This masterpiece will hit the shelves in 2015
Gretchen Rubin
Mind
10 Common Excuses That Could Be Holding You Back
I’ve written a lot about loopholes. In my forthcoming habits book, I identify the multiple strategies we can use to shape our habits. I love every
Gretchen Rubin
Mind
Does It Really Matter If You're Not A Morning Person?
I needed to set a meeting time with someone, and she said, “I know my zone. Let’s meet at 11 a.m.” I was instantly intrigued by this phrase,
Gretchen Rubin
Health
Stop Using This Lame Excuse For Not Exercising
Right now, I’m editing my next book, Before and After, an examination of the most interesting subject in the world: how we make and break habits. In
Gretchen Rubin
Spirit
Why You Shouldn't Hide Your Bad Habits
As I’ve been studying habits, and how we make or break habits, I’ve been struck by the fact that we should pay special attention to any habit that
Gretchen Rubin
Home
Lost Your Keys Again? 8 Tips For Finding Misplaced Objects
Samuel Johnson wrote, “It is by studying little things that we attain the great art of having as little misery, and as much happiness as possible,”
Gretchen Rubin
Living
A New Strategy For Breaking Old Habits (That Actually Works)
In my forthcoming book on habits — the most fascinating subject ever — I explore the various strategies that we can use to shape our habits, such as
Gretchen Rubin
US
Do You Really Need To Give Yourself A Bedtime?
As a result of my happiness project, I’ve become a sleep zealot. It’s just so obvious to me — from reading the research and from personal
Gretchen Rubin
Mind
Do You Have These 7 Essential Habits?
My current writing project is a book that will be called Before and After, about the most fascinating subject ever: the subject of habits. How do we
Gretchen Rubin
Living
The No-Fail Way To Stop Procrastinating
I’m working on Before and After, a book about habit-formation, so I constantly ask myself, “What are the issues in my life that bug me, and how can
Gretchen Rubin
Health
Are You Sabotaging A Friend Without Knowing It?
In my book on habits, Before and After, I’ve identified the multiple strategies that we can use to change our habits. One of the most powerful? The
Gretchen Rubin
Health
How To Get A Better Night's Sleep —
Tonight
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Health
One Simple Habit That Could Make You Happier
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Health
Why You Deserve A Treat — Yes, Seriously
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Work & Money
How To Do Less Fake-Work, And More Make-Work
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Living
How To Predict Your Future Happiness
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Work & Money
Is Your Work Personality Right For Your Career?
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Spirit
Should You Be Getting Up Earlier?
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Mind
Why Spending Alone Time Could Actually Make You Feel Worse
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Work & Money
Are You An Energizer Or A De-Energizer?
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Spirit
A Touching Realization About Happiness And Life
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Mind
Feeling Lonely? 7 Strategies To Battle The Blues
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Health
Trying To Boost Your Mood? Here's What
Not
To Do
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Home
9 Common Myths About Clearing Clutter
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Health
Nothing Going Right? How To Have A
Good
Bad Day
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
Work & Money
Wanna Kick Procrastination To The Curb In 2014? Read This Now!
Gretchen Rubin
Gretchen Rubin
