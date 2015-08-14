Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
General Assembly
Work & Money
Why Startups Are The Best For Getting Your Career Off The Ground
General Assembly
Aug 14, 2015
Work & Money
3 Ways To Stay Smart Even When You're Working Like Crazy
General Assembly
Jul 2, 2015
Work & Money
Job Perks You're Afraid To Ask For, But Shouldn't Be
General Assembly
Jun 18, 2015
Work & Money
5 Ways To Shine At Your New Job
By Miriam Lamey You landed your dream job at an up-and-coming start-up. Time to pop that champagne, call your mom, and let the world know (read: brag) on
by
General Assembly
The Playbook
5 Ways To Be A Better Public Speaker
By Kevin Sandlin Giving an engaging presentation is hard work. Some people are natural orators, but most of us need practice, feedback, and guidance to
by
General Assembly
Work & Money
How To Ace Your Next Interview
It's no secret that today's job market is competitive — particularly in the case of joining a small, innovative start-up looking for bright people to
by
General Assembly
Work & Money
5 Skills For Every Wannabe Entrepreneur
By Emily Pope We’ve already established that lady bosses are taking over the world (or, you know, starting to get our fair share of leadership
by
General Assembly
Work & Money
What Do All Female Entrepreneurs Have In Common?
2014 was a tough year for women in the tech industry — or any industry, for that matter. First, there was the unsurprising report about Google’s
by
General Assembly
Work & Money
3 Skills That Will Make You A Fierce Job Applicant
By Kevin Sandlin When you graduate from college, you have a degree in some specific subject(s). But, it is becoming increasingly important that you
by
General Assembly
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted