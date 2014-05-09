Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
A Colorful Quinoa Salad You'll Crave All Summer
Foodie Underground
May 9, 2014
Food & Drinks
3-Step DIY Cold Brew!
Foodie Underground
Apr 27, 2014
Food & Drinks
This 5-Minute Snack Is Perfect For Summer
Foodie Underground
Apr 20, 2014
Food & Drinks
These Flourless Brownies Will Change The Way You Bake
I have been reading In Defense of Food recently. How I didn’t read this a few years ago when everyone else was reading it I am entirely unsure, but
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
This Sweet & Healthy Vegan Chia Pudding Is
Stupid
Easy T...
Fresh apricots have never been a main staple of my cooking, but as I have found, I have been missing out. Apricots have been in abundance at the nearby
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
A Taco Recipe You Won't Feel Guilty About Devouring
If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, cooking becomes intuitive. You add a little of this, a lot of that, tasting along the way just to double
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
Apple Spice Cake With A Surprising Ingredient
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
How To DIY This Insanely Healthy Nut Butter
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
Spice Up Breakfast With This Easy, Homemade Granola
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
Everyone's Favorite Pesto, Reinvented
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
Go Meatless With These Delish Winter Squash & Millet Burgers
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
Do Sunday Right With These So-Delish Cookies
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
This Recipe Proves
Everything
Is Better Dipped In Chocolate
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
Found! The Ultimate Healthy Winter Breakfast
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
A Killer Winter Salad To Start Your Week Off Right
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Diet & Nutrition
Fermented Foods 101: Why You
Need
To Be Eating Bacteria
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
A DIY Granola Recipe You
Need
To Try
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
This Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake's Surprising Ingredient
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
Vegan Chocolate Mousse With A Winter Twist
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
Make Your Own Nutella (Yep — Seriously)
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
Rhubarb & Coconut Vegan Ice Cream — No Fancy Machine Required
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
Vegan (+ Gluten Free!) Chili Chocolate Cookies
Foodie Underground, a project curated in part by Anna Brones, explores our relationship with the origin of our eats. Motivated by an unwavering belief
by
Foodie Underground
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted