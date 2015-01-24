Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Feminspire
Sex & Relationships
How To Deal With The "Mean Girls" In Your Life
Feminspire
Jan 24, 2015
Sex & Relationships
What I Realized With My Best Friend's Pregnancy
Feminspire
Jan 20, 2015
Sex & Relationships
Why I’m Done Using My Boyfriend As An Excuse
Feminspire
Dec 9, 2014
Health
Can You Be A Feminist If You're Pro-Life?
By Samantha Field One of the reasons why I write is to attempt to convince people that feminism isn’t the movement a lot of people think that it is
by
Feminspire
Movies
Where Have All The Good TV Female Friendships Gone?
By Samantha Gabriele It has recently come to my attention that we suffered a great loss in television last year. And no, I’m not talking about the
by
Feminspire
Sex & Relationships
Getting Engaged Brought Out My Unexpected Defensive Side
By Jocelyn Smith I’m getting married. To my high school sweetheart. Excuse me while I throw up in my mouth a little bit. It’s like a bloody Disney
by
Feminspire
Sex & Relationships
I Broke Off My Engagement — & The World Didn't End
By Dannielle Norman At the end of 2012, I broke off a five-and-a-half-year relationship and engagement that I’d previously had every intention of
by
Feminspire
Work & Money
The Common Career Advice Women Should Ignore
As a young professional a couple of years into my career, I am surrounded by well-intentioned job advice. However, I suspect that some of this advice
by
Feminspire
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted