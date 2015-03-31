Skip navigation!
Evaan Kheraj
Creative
The ONLY 3 Exercises You Need To Get Fit For Summer
Cheryl Wischhover
Mar 31, 2015
Shopping
6 Early-Spring Layering Tricks So You Don't Freeze
Bobby Schuessler
Feb 26, 2015
Hit Refresh
Rut Busters: 12 Ways To Refresh Your Beauty Game
Phillip Picardi
Jan 24, 2015
Styling Tips
10 Party Pieces, 14 Complete Holiday Outfits
Starting with a turkey carve and ending with a ball drop, the holiday marathon of parties, get-togethers, fetes, and kikis is something most people look
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
The Best Eyeliner…That's Not Actually Eyeliner
Consider liquid, kohl, and gel kids’ stuff. Taking our cues from the runways of Chanel and Dior, we worked with makeup pro Vincent Oquendo to create
by
Phillip Picardi
