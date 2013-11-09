Skip navigation!
Erin Ku
Fitness
Workout Etiquette: Don't Be A Gym Brat
Erin Ku
Nov 9, 2013
Chicago
12 Fall Hats That Make A Statement
Rebecca Taras
Oct 23, 2013
Chicago
12 Super-Cool Items For Tailgating Fun
Erin Ku
Oct 9, 2013
Chicago
Grab Some Vino: Your Next Fall Must-Read Is Here
Some of life’s most enjoyable pleasures are also the simplest — a glass of wine, a good book, and someone to share them with. Chicago author Charles
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Found: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Shopping Experience
We LOVE shopping, but the one thing we really don’t love? Feeling guilty about it afterward. That’s why we’re all aflutter over the new Hasana,
by
Erin Ku
Chicago
18 Hot Chicago Apartments
Be it fratty floor-mates or a perpetual dripping faucet, sometimes you're driven to the decision not to resign that lease. But since looking for a new
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
10 Perfect Pairs Of Shoes For Summer Music Fests — Plus, 1 More S...
With Lolla wristbands coming in the mail and Pitchfork already a not-so distant memory, festival season in Chicago is officially in full swing. We admit
by
Erin Ku
Chicago
Summer Heat: The ROOF Is On Fire At TheWit This Thursday
ROOF on theWit has always been one of our favorite places to see (honestly, the view is insane!) and be seen, and now they’re taking fashion to new
by
Erin Ku
Chicago
Read: Free Ice Cream (Yes, Really!)
If you're always looking for an excuse to eat like a kid again, we've got one that will take you back to your childhood days of summer. The Hotel
by
Erin Ku
Sexy Lingerie
"Slip" Into Something More Comfortable — And Sexy!
When it comes to summer fashion, rising temperatures bring lighter colors, sheerer fabrics, and a growing desire to wear less. But the downside to
by
Erin Ku
Shopping
10 Cool Pairs Of Yoga Pants Perfect For Downward Dog & Beyond
While spring cleaning is usually delegated to throwing out those ill-fitting shirts you’ve been hiding in the back of your closet, we think it’s
by
Erin Ku
Chicago
Turn Winter Nights From Chilly To Steamy, Thanks To This Hot VPL ...
Ladies, even though a Chicago winter is essentially synonymous with the ubiquitous puffer coat, there’s no reason why walking around like a human
by
Erin Ku
Chicago
Shopping Goes Late Night At This Holiday-Perfect Party
You may have scored some killer Black Friday deals last week, but when it comes to holiday shopping you can’t ever really call it quits, right? For
by
Erin Ku
