Erika Berlin
Fashion
The Ridiculous Amount Of Thought That Goes Into
Game Of Thrones
' Costumes
Erika Berlin
May 12, 2015
Movies
Hollywood Spends Millions On Blockbusters — Except For The Ones Starring Women
Erika Berlin
May 1, 2015
Movies
We Met A Young Cersei Lannister Last Night On
Game Of Thrones
Erika Berlin
Apr 13, 2015
Movies
Everything You Need To Remember Before
Game Of Thrones
P...
Through four seasons of Game of Thrones, we've watched in horror and giddy anticipation while our favorite characters have been slaughtered, imprisoned,
by
Erika Berlin
Movies
Alison Brie On
Get Hard
& Quoting Will Ferrell Movies
Doing comedy isn't anything new for Alison Brie, but convincing herself that she could play over-the-top sexy for a laugh was bit of a stretch. "I
by
Erika Berlin
Health
Jennifer Hudson Shares The Secret To Her Success
Jennifer Hudson is one busy multi-hyphenate. In just the past week or two, the singer-actress-author was spotted in Los Angeles, filming the music
by
Erika Berlin
