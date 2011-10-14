Skip navigation!
Erica Domesek
DIY
One More Weekend DIY... A Chain Link Shadow Box
Connie Wang
Oct 14, 2011
DIY
An Easy DIY That Puts Your Doodling To Test!
Connie Wang
Jul 22, 2011
DIY
P.S. I Made This Shows Us How To DIY A Camel Cape
Erica Domesek
Oct 15, 2010
DIY
I DIY! Fashion Your Own Cut-Out Gem Earrings
Tearing through the latest editions of fashion magazines at Tazmanian Devil-speed is something every sartorially minded gal can relate to, so when we saw
by
Brittany Ouyang
DIY
I DIY! Make Your Own Fendi Shoe Accessories
Couldn't afford the Fendi fabric-wrap heel? Don't worry, we couldn't either. But Erica Domesek of P.S.- I Made This created a super easy way to get the
by
Erica Domesek
Styling Tips
DIY Fashion: The Splatter-Paint Trend
This spring, we're seeing artisans and designers collide with splatter-paint fashions that range from shoes to apparel and accessories. So, in this
by
Erica Domesek
DIY
I DIY! Runway-Ready Brooches, Chokers, and Belts Made Easy By Our...
Thanks to our trusty DIY guru Erica Domesek of P.S.—I Made This fame, we know that busting out your creative chops at home never has to mean hokey or
by
Erica Domesek
Shopping
I DIY! That Crafty "P.S.—I Made This" Whiz Whips Up 3 Fall ...
It sure ain't easy keeping tabs on our ever-expanding list of swoony must-have jewels, accessories, and clothes--especially for fall!--which is why we're
by
Roxanne Fequiere
