Erica Camille Photography
Weddings
These Same-Sex Wedding Photos Will Melt Your Heart
Erica Camille Pho...
Oct 6, 2015
Living
We Love The Wedding Trend That Was A Part Of This Couple's Big Day
Erica Camille Pho...
Sep 20, 2015
Living
After Months Of Dating From Afar, These Brides Tied The Knot
Erica Camille Pho...
Sep 8, 2015
Weddings
This Bride Wore 2 Dresses & They're Both Amazing
Margarita and Thomas, from Russia and Australia, wanted a fairytale destination wedding in Thailand, and they certainly got it! The location they chose, a
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
This Exquisite Destination Wedding Perfectly Captures Thailand's ...
It was the perfect night for a destination wedding in Thailand. The celebration was held at the breathtakingly beautiful Silavadee Resort in Koh Samui.
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Weddings
Her Dress Is Even More Beautiful From The Back
This was my first destination wedding of 2015 — and it was such a good one! The entire weekend was held at one of Koh Samui’s most beautiful private
by
Erica Camille Pho...
New York
This Wedding Venue Has One Of The Best Views Of New York City
It was an honor to shoot Anna and Ken’s wedding at the Liberty House in Jersey City. The venue offers one of the best views of New York City any
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
Wanderlust-y Couple Hosts Intimate Central Park Wedding
Occasionally, I get inquiries for small, DIY weddings because I encourage people to get in touch regardless of their budget. I’m only able to take a
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
360-Degree Skyline Views & A Puppy Ring Bearer? This NYC Wedding ...
The reason I was thrilled to be a part of capturing Jessica and Stephanie’s wedding? Partying with their awesome friends. Okay, that’s not exactly
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
The Ceremony Actually Took Place On A Central Park Rowboat
I met Nicolia well before her wedding-planning days. It was 2007, and we were both studying abroad in New Zealand. Although we became Facebook friends
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
This Bride Designed Her Own Dress
Banyan Tree is one of the best wedding venues in Koh Samui, and one of the island's only five-star hotels. It was the perfect spot for Belinda and
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
A Camp-Themed Wedding With A No Cell-Phone Policy
This is a wedding done right. Miles and Mya decided to tie the knot at the gorgeous Farm and Wilderness Summer Camp in Vermont, which Miles attended as
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
This Wedding In India Is Like Nothing You've Ever Seen
Harsh and Michelle's love story is sweetly classic: They fell in love while studying abroad. They met while salsa dancing in Melbourne, Australia, when
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
These Brides Took The NYC Subway To Their Ceremony
One of the coolest parts of my job is the sheer diversity of it. From shooting pre-wedding prep at 30th-floor penthouses with shiny marble floors to
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
Why This Destination Wedding Was A Bold Choice
Miya and James are Canadian, but they lived in Australia for a couple of years before moving to San Francisco where they made a home. They decided to
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
These Brides Refused To Let Anything Ruin Their Big Day
Wow, where do I even start to describe the epicness of Tiffany and Bekah’s wedding at the Lake Claire Community Land Trust in Atlanta? This was my
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
A Love Of Science Fiction Sparked This Couple's Romance
This NYC Foundry wedding is one of my favorites, in large part because I love the couple's how-we-met story. Marios and Steve couldn't be a more perfect
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
She Proposed To Him With A Glass Of Bourbon — The Rest Is History
Some weddings don’t need a lot of words. This is one of them. I met Kate at a vintage speakeasy party in Brooklyn called Shanghai Mermaid, which my
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
The NYC Skyline Was The Backdrop For This Gorgeous Wedding
The Liberty House in Jersey City is one of my favorite venues in the New York City area, so I’m always excited when I get to photograph a couple
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
Just The Two Of Us: A Perfect Marriage Without Any Guests
This was the smallest wedding I’ve ever done! It was just me and the guys and the justice of the peace at the Mayflower Inn in Washington, Connecticut.
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Sex & Relationships
We're Swooning Over This Beautiful Thailand Wedding
I joined my friend Julian Wainwright in Phuket for this colorful wedding at Sala Resort produced by Luxury Events Phuket. It was truly a spectacular event
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
Take A Peek At This Beautiful Destination Wedding In Southeast Asia
I joined my friend, Philippines destination wedding photographer Julian Wainwright for this incredibly unique wedding in Luang Prabang, Laos. Both Julian
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
These NYC Brides Wore Sneakers On Their Big Day
It was an absolute pleasure photographing Megan and Erin’s lively wedding at the Manhattan Penthouse in New York City. The dance floor rocked all night,
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
A Postcard-Worthy NYC Wedding With Gorgeous Fall Touches
Since I started doing weddings in 2010, I’ve had the opportunity to shoot quite a few weddings of people I grew up with in my hometown of Fond du Lac,
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
These Brides Kept It Simple For Their Charming City Hall Wedding
I loved the simplicity of Brooke and Tara’s Wednesday wedding at City Hall in New York. The ceremony was short, sweet, and to the point, and yet that
by
Erica Camille Pho...
New York
First They Were Friends & Now They're Wives
I met first met Danna (a.k.a. DJ Whitney Day) at one of her epic New York City women’s parties. I was relatively new to that whole scene, but I knew her
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
Couple Meets At Keg Party — & The Rest Is History
Johnny and Adam met under not quite glamorous circumstances at a college keg party in a damp, shady basement in Madison, Wisconsin. Adam shamelessly
by
Erica Camille Pho...
Living
A Beyoncé Song Brought These Brides Together
Katrina and Nora met on Valentine’s Day at a party themed “All The Single Ladies," a reference to Beyoncé’s hit single. They claim they were the
by
Erica Camille Pho...
