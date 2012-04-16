Skip navigation!
Emma Arnold
Events
Coachella's All Metal In Its Studly Footwear
Emma Arnold
Apr 16, 2012
Events
Coachella's Hottest Sunglasses Are Made In The Shade
Emma Arnold
Apr 16, 2012
Events
Sock It To Me: The Cute Socks And Stockings Of Coachella
Emma Arnold
Apr 16, 2012
Street Style
Street Style: The Best Thing For Sale At American Apparel Right Now
Who she is: Andrea Where we spotted her: In Wicker Park Why we love her: As we mentioned this morning, we are huge fans of this American Apparel cape, and
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: A Pendleton Poncho To The Rescue
Who she is: Michelle Why she's here: She's a photography student visiting from Cincinnati. Why we love her: Michelle's Pendleton poncho was a Christmas
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: A Pendleton Poncho Goes A Long Way
Who she is: Lindsey Where we spotted her: Bucktown. Why she kills it: It's not surprising that the co-owner of Luxury Garage Sale, one of our favorite
by
Kristian Laliberte
Street Style
Street Style: Don't Fear The Patterned Coat!
Who she is: Natalie Where we spotted her: Wicker Park. Where she got that awesome coat: Urban Outfitters. We can't say enough about Natalie's awesome,
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: A Printed Maxi That's Not Scared Of Winter
Who she is: Ashley Where we spotted her: Shopping in Bucktown. Why we love her: You don't have to pack up your prints when the temperatures drop.
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Total Top Bun Perfection
Who she is: A beauty genius, apparently. Where we spotted her: In Bucktown. Why we love her: First of all, this top bun is simply magical. It's got
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Ever Wonder What Vintage Shop Owners Wear?
Who she is: Shanti, owner of Very Best Vintage. Where we spotted her: Not far from her rad store. Why we love her: We always wonder if vintage store
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Lessons In Layering From Barcelona
Who she is: Eider Where we spotted her: In Wicker Park. Why we love her: First of all, Eider chose Chicago as her vacation spot, she's visiting our
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: How (Almost) All Black Works
Who she is: Chelsea Where you'll find her: At Sofia boutique sharing her stylin' knowledge with shoppers. Why we love her look: Typically we shy away
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: How To Work A Sheer Skirt This Weekend
Who she is: Evette Where we spotted her: In Wicker Park. Why we love her: We love Evette's look for a lot of reasons (most of them involve us being able
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: How To Keep Things Colorful In Winter
Who she is: Brittany Where we spotted her: In Wicker Park. Why we love her look: If you thought cold weather meant lots of black coats, scarves, hats,
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Copy This Fierce (Easy!) Fall Look
Who she is: Nia Where we spotted her: Near Michigan Avenue. Why we love her: Nia's not letting fall breezes steal her fierce. Her boots and leather
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Mel's Casual (Not Sloppy!) Fall Layers
Who she is: Mel Muoio Where we spotted her: In the Gold Coast. Why we love her: Leave it to Mel to make the fall tights routine less of a drag. We
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: How To Pull Off Subtle Sheer
Who she is: Jackie Where we spotted her: In Bucktown. Why we love her: Jackie's proving that you needn't fear the sheer. While we do suggest being
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Sing The Blues
Who she is: Sheri Where we spotted her: In Millenium Park. Why we love her: Sheri's mixture of vintage and H&M is music to our ears (and budgets!). We
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Can You Feel It?
Who she is: The smartest girl on the block. Why we love her: You know those ladies who have a hard time letting go? They wear sandals when it's in the
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Just Go With It
Who she is: Veronica Where we spotted her: On Huron Street on the Gold Coast. Why we love her: We were sort of ready to whip out our fall jackets and
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Greetings From Down Under
Who she is: Victoria Where we spotted her: On State Street. Why we love her: Victoria's just visiting from Australia, and we love this bit of insight
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Tuck Us In
Who he is: Andy Where we spotted him: On Oak Street. Why we we love him: It's easy to love a guy who rolls in something casual that doesn't also make
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Your Best Shot
Who she is: Dahlia Where we spotted her: On Oak Street. Why we love her: We get the feeling that Dahlia dabbles in a little street-style photography
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: That's The Point
Who she is: Bing Xu Where we spotted her: On State Street, in the Loop. Why we love her: Street-style spotting days are meant for meeting Chicago gals
by
Shani Silver
Hair
Hair Stalking: Mega-Inspiring Styles From Real Girls
We spend hours, if not days, obsessing over our hair. How such strong attachments form to our follicles is a great mystery, but one we're totally giving
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Hey Sailor
Who he is: Billy Federighi Where we spotted him: In the Gold Coast. Why we love him: Aside from the obvious (and attractive) confidence that he's
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Melt-Proof
Who she is: Jillian Where we spotted her: In the Gold Coast. Why we love her: There isn't anything about this outfit that isn't fit to survive this
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: New Bohemia
Who she is: Kristine Where we spotted her: On our way home from a street fair. Why we love her: Kristine has officially rekindled our love of
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Check Please
Who she is: Deanna Where we spotted her: In Wicker Park Why we love her: Deanna's checked dress is simply the cutest, and this wise lady topped hers
by
Shani Silver
Styling Tips
Go From Day To Night With One Perfect Outfit
Even during the lazy days of summer, you've got your hands full. Between work, a social calendar, and that new meditation method you're trying, you
by
Shani Silver
