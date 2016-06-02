Skip navigation!
Ellen Freeman
Travel
I Went To A Hedgehog Café In Tokyo — & It Was Bizarre
Ellen Freeman
Jun 2, 2016
Health Trends
Why Hot Guys In Japan Visit Offices To Wipe Women's Tears
Ellen Freeman
Dec 14, 2015
Travel
A Former
Vogue
Staffer's Guide To Tokyo
Ellen Freeman
Sep 30, 2015
Travel
That Time My Husband & I Stayed At A Japanese Love Hotel
Six years ago, I drank a bucket of margaritas (with only a little help from my friends), went to a basement show, and met my future husband. Now, after
Ellen Freeman
Nails
Is This What Manicures Will Look Like In The Future?
Japanese production company Taiyo Kikaku has seen the future of nail art — and if you want to stay on-trend, you’re going to need a 3-D printer. In
Ellen Freeman
Living
14 Japanese Brand Names That Wouldn’t Sell In The U.S.
Aéropostale, Popov Vodka, Häagen-Dazs — no, it’s not an excerpt from your old high school Friday night checklist. These are all made-in-the-U.S.A.
Ellen Freeman
Weddings
Japanese Wedding Rituals Are A Little Bit Different...
Love is universal, but every culture has its own unique wedding traditions. When a bride and groom say “I do” in Japanese, foreigners probably
Ellen Freeman
Home
5 Kind-Of-Strange Things About Going To The Bathroom In Japan
This post was originally published on March 27, 2015. It may not have been the Japanese who came up with the saying “cleanliness is next to
Ellen Freeman
Entertainment News
Your Favorite Celebs & The Japanese Commercials They Don’t Want Y...
Last month, the Internet was buzzing about the discovery of an old Japanese McDonald’s commercial supposedly starring Taylor Swift. Though Swiftie has
Ellen Freeman
Fashion
What Working In Retail Means To The Japanese Career Girl
You may not think of the retail sales clerk as being a particularly glamorous or coveted role — but for Harajuku shop girl Yama, getting her job was
Ellen Freeman
Food & Drinks
The Japanese Coffee Innovation That America Needs ASAP
Japan may be famous for green tea, but the Japanese have taken coffee to the next level with the pour-over method. Similar to the Japanese tea ceremony
Ellen Freeman
Makeup
Japan's Weird New Beauty Trend: Looking Sick, On Purpose
It’s too early for seasonal allergies, so why are so many Japanese women walking around with red-rimmed eyes? They’re wearing the Tokyo trend known
Ellen Freeman
Food & Drinks
Why You Need To Start Making Your Own Bento Lunch
おはようございます◎ 今日はツキイチのむすめのお弁当の日。
Ellen Freeman
Living
Why You Should Be Happy You're Not Celebrating V-Day In Japan
I don’t consider myself to be a Valentine’s scrooge — after all, aggressively single blackhearts can be just about as irritating as that girl in a
Ellen Freeman
