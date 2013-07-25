Skip navigation!
Dree Harper
Skin Care
Dree Harper Shares Her Beach Bag Essentials
Dree Harper
Jul 25, 2013
Beauty
Pinterest Star Of The Week: Tia Williams
Us
Jun 3, 2013
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Week: IFB
Us
Apr 1, 2013
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Week: Elizabeth Meigher's "Heavy Metal"
Jackets, jewelry, eyeshadow — some things are just better covered in gold. Elizabeth Meigher's entire "Heavy Metal" board is dedicated to all things
by
Us
Entertainment
Pinterest Star Of The Week: Caroline Hepburn
Panels of dry-stroke watercolor, half-dried peonies, smudges on walls that feel deliberately accidental... For decadent-looking pins of images that feels
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Week: Justina Blakeney's "Pom Pom Love"
There are some things that will always elicit a smile from us, no matter how kitschy, tacky, or cheesy — and pom-poms are one of them. Pinner Justina
by
Us
Celebrity Style
Pinterest Star Of The Week: The Coveteur's "Canadian Tuxedos"
If there's one thing you've got a surplus of in your closet, it's probably denim — and we can't blame you. That true blue hue goes with everything,
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: The Ray And The Ro's, "Chanel Love"
We all have our favorite labels, but if there's one designer that no one interested in fashion can pass up, it's probably Chanel. Blog The Ray and The Ro
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Pamela's "Cabinet of Curiosities"
Like that battered shoebox full of old ticket stubs, shells, photos, and trinkets, Pamela's Pinterest board, "Cabinet of Curiosities" has a curated
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Jan Of Poppytalk's, "Cool Decorating T...
Whether it's a new coat of paint or another way of organizing your nightstand table, sometimes a quick change-up is all you need to make your space feel
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Charlotte Ronson's, "Love"
Anti-saps, please avert your eyes. However, those who get a kick out of seeing images of two people falling in love, please allow us to direct your
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: CollegeFashionista Style
While college campuses still have plenty of the sweatpants-only type of student, there is a huge community of fashionable kids out there who are putting
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Abe the Ape, "Favourite Impersonators"
Just in time for Halloween! If you're not worrying about Sandy aftermath and are still on the lookout for a great costume, take a peek at Abe the Ape's
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Jake Spencer Hammel's, "Inner Fat Kid"
We spend an awful lot of time thinking about food, here at Refinery29 — whether it's about ways we can eat healthier to the new restaurants we want to
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: AM:PR's "The Journey"
The next few months will probably help you rack up those frequent flyer miles, but your destinations aren't — most likely — going to be to places
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Atelier Eugene's "Dreams To Dream About"
Most dreams only make complete sense up until ten seconds after you drift back to consciousness, but the really good ones (and really bad ones) will haunt
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: One King's Lane
Quick — what are the first things that catch your eye when you're repinning home decor pics? Gold accents? Graphic black and white? Moroccan-inspired
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Brian Atwood's "Red Hot Lips"
Just when we thought we were getting sick of cherry-red lips, here comes along Brian Atwood and its Pinterest board, Red Hot Lips. Just in time for
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: You Should Be Out On A Meadow's "Photo...
We focus quite a bit on photos of clothing, products, people, and cityscapes…but, no matter how pretty a pair of Miu Miu shoes is or how insane a
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: MiH Jeans, "Denim Heaven"
You already know that denim is one of the most versatile fabrics around. And yet, somehow, it's still extremely easy to get stuck in a jean rut. But,
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Krystal Bicks, "TTH"
If there's any one person who's made modern street style what it is (colorful, addictive, that perfect mix of high-low, femme-tough), it's Taylor Tomasi
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Blair Eadie's "Color Wheel"
Quick! What catches your eye first when you're scrolling through your Pinterest feed? Give up? The correct answer is "colors," and the more vibrant, the
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Melissa Dixson's "Bags"
One thing frustrating about Pinterest is knowing that no matter how many things you pin and post, it doesn't actually translate to real life. For
by
Us
Celebrity Beauty
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Glitter Guide
If glitter doesn't make your heart beat a little bit faster, we don't know if you're the kind of person that's welcome 'round these here parts. Joshing
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Nancy Phatsaphaphone's "Prom Dress Redo"
There are a lot of fashion-related things we would have done differently had we had our non-teenage brains in our teenage bodies. No DIY fringed T-shirts.
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Jennifer Rand
Chic pregnancy style — it exists, and not only in Beyoncé's photo albums. There are plenty of non-muumuu, -stretchy trouser, -empire waist dresses
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Marissa Webb
As far as new designers go, Marissa Webb doesn't really qualify. The former head designer of womenswear at J. Crew pretty much knows exactly what makes
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Tami Knepper's "Cold Remedies"
At some point during the past three days (at least for those of us in Manhattan), the weather somehow went from sweating-in-a-T-shirt hot to
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Pour La Victoire's "The Details"
Most of the time, the difference between a ho-hum outfit and a killer outfit is all in the details. Whether that's the addition of the perfect shade of
by
Us
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: Kristen Philipkoski
They say that eyes are the windows to your soul. So, would you ever have a window that lots of people look through — without a decent set of curtains?
by
Us
