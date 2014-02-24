Skip navigation!
Dominique Fierro
Hair
3 DIY Hairstyles Made For Your 9-to-5
Holly E. Thomas
Feb 24, 2014
Home
Tour Blogger Sara Azani's Sweet Dupont Circle Digs
Holly E. Thomas
Aug 21, 2013
Makeup
3 Glam Beauty Looks For Every Girl, Courtesy Of MObama's Makeup Artist
Holly E. Thomas
Mar 28, 2013
Celebrity Style
1 Girl 4 Looks: Artist Anchyi Wei & Her Color-Me-Happy Closet
When it comes to people who really have fun with their clothes, visual designer Anchyi Wei immediately pops to mind. A fixture at fashion events and part
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
7 So-Awesome Work Outfits From D.C.'s Chicest Gallery Girls
UPDATE: Need some inspiration when it comes to dressing for work? Count on seven of D.C.'s chicest gallery girls to step it up a notch. This story was
by
Alina Gonzalez
Street Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Meet Our New Fave Model-Slash & Copy Her Best Looks
UPDATE: This story was originally published on November 27. It should go without saying that we have tons of respect for fashion industry leaders — the
by
Holly E. Thomas
Home
Girl Next Door: Interiors Pro Zoe Feldman Shows Off Her Girly Chi...
Consider this a public service announcement: If you're in need of an aspirational female figure/BFF/girl crush, look no further than Zoe Feldman. To put
by
Alina Gonzalez
Washington DC
Meet Your D.C. Editor: 10 Things To Know About Holly
Time to introduce you, gentle reader, to a few quirky factoids about yours truly. Let's do a Top 10 list, shall we? 10. I've got a weakness for
by
Holly E. Thomas
