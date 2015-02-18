Skip navigation!
This Colorful House Was Built In Someone Else's Backyard
Design Milk
Feb 18, 2015
Home
Our Favorite Kitchen Trends For That Long-Overdue Renovation
Design Milk
Feb 12, 2015
Home
The Transformer Apartment That Will Change The Way You View Space
Design Milk
Feb 5, 2015
Travel
A Slice Of Paradise That's Actually Affordable
By Caroline Williamson If you’re looking for an intimate retreat on the other side of the world for you and five of your friends to escape to, The
by
Design Milk
Home
The Unique Setup Of These Separate Apartments Is Brilliant
By Caroline Williamson This 65-square-meter (699-square-foot) apartment in Barcelona was renovated by Miel Arquitectos and Studio P10 as a flexible home
by
Design Milk
Home
You Won't Believe What This Loft Space Used To Be
By Caroline Williamson Loft ESN is housed in The Palmscher Park in Esslingen, Germany which once used as army barracks. An agency had been occupying the
by
Design Milk
Home
Peek Inside One Of Sweden's Tiniest Apartments
This apartment in Stockholm, Sweden had been nothing more than a space for storage for 30 years. During that time, the owner had started a renovation in
by
Design Milk
Home
This Apartment Will Inspire You To Go Bold With Your Decor
By Caroline Williamson Design Studio Dragon Art designed this apartment in Gdynia, Poland with a close attention to detail and a minimal color palette.
by
Design Milk
Home
You Won't Believe What This Modern Space Used To Be
By Caroline Williamson This Amsterdam-based home used to be a garage before i29 interior architects got ahold of it. Now, it’s a light-filled space
by
Design Milk
Home
A Minimalist Sanctuary Built Around Natural Elements
By Caroline Williamson For this month’s Destination Design, we head to Xiamen, Fujian Province, China to check out Hotel WIND, designed by TEAM BLDG
by
Design Milk
Home
A Super-Inspiring Garage Transformation
By Caroline Williamson After three years in practice, Jen Clark Design moved into a double garage space situated behind a cafe in the urban area of
by
Design Milk
Home
This Horse Stable Was Transformed Into Something Brilliant
E/L Studio transformed an 1800s horse stable that was an abandoned property in a neglected alley in Washington, DC, into an architect’s storefront
by
Design Milk
Home
This Sleek Vacation Home Is A Perfect Desert Oasis
If ever there was a house to get me to move to the boiling hot desert, it would be this one – the Desert Courtyard House by Wendell Burnette Architects.
by
Design Milk
Home
This Apartment Serves Up Endless Small-Space Inspiration
While this apartment might be smaller than the average places we show on Design Milk, it’s equally as enticing. At 613 square feet, the COBOGO Apartment
by
Design Milk
Home
The Coziest Reading Nooks You've Ever Seen
Just because your space is super small doesn’t mean you can’t carve out a cozy little nook for yourself that you can curl up and read a good book in.
by
Design Milk
Home
The Most Incredible Use Of 425 Square Feet You've Ever Seen
It’s really hard to make 425 square feet look spacious but Specht Harpman Architects managed to do just that in this once awkward New York City
by
Design Milk
Home
What Could Be Better Than This Calm, Gorgeous Beach House?
Beach House is a minimalist space located in Los Angeles and designed by Homepolish. The client is a minimalist by nature with a taste for contemporary
by
Design Milk
Home
The Windows Totally Make This 3-Story Chilean Home
SGGB Architects designed the CBI House in Puerto Varas, Chile where the biggest challenge was thermal optimization. Spread out over three floors, the home
by
Design Milk
Home
This NYC Townhouse Is Off-The- Charts Amazing
Turett Collaborative Architects renovated a once four-story, multi-unit townhouse into a single family residence with five floors. At only 18 feet wide,
by
Design Milk
Home
This Home's Super Modern Design Is A Must-See
Le Studio Pierre Antoine Compain took on the renovation of a townhouse in La Rochelle, France, deemed the White House, thanks to the light-filled, stark
by
Design Milk
Home
This Hamptons House Is So Amazing, We Don't Mind Envying It
Whether it’s furniture or interiors, it’s clear that Kelly Behun has an enviable style all her own. If her design savvy doesn’t make you bow down,
by
Design Milk
Home
12 Inspiring Ways To Hang Art In Your Kitchen
The kitchen is a room often overlooked when it comes to hanging fine art. True, some kitchens are wide open, but if your space has even one wall (even a
by
Design Milk
Home
Get Inspired By This Whimsical Pad's Colorful Accents
This is the colorful Melbourne home of Australian designers Shauna Toohey and Misha Hollenbach, the husband-and-wife team behind the fashion label Perks
by
Design Milk
Home
This Brazilian Architect Has An Impressive Way With Interiors
Brazilian architect and interior designer Diego Revollo has a way with interiors. While making them completely cozy and livable, he still finds a way to
by
Design Milk
Home
Here's One Way To Make A Statement In Your Pad
Brooklyn-based design studio Domestic Construction is a collaboration between artisans Maureen Walsh and Trish Andersen. Not only do they work as
by
Design Milk
Living
This Stunning Euro Apartment Keeps Its Classic, Goth Beauty
This stunning Stockholm apartment is the home of prop stylist Joanna Lavén and it’s filled with classic parquet flooring and period details that your
by
Design Milk
Home
Family Home Turns One-Person Flat (We
Wish
We Had This P...
Flavio Castro of FC Studio took this compartmentalized, family apartment and turned it into the perfect space for a young, single person in advertising.
by
Design Milk
Home
This Wooden Home Is Mod
And
Awesome
In New York City’s TriBeCa neighborhood, MODU took on the renovations of a three-bedroom loft to brighten up the inner part of the space in a project
by
Design Milk
Home
This Attic Apartment's Design Makes It A European Penthouse
OOOOX handled the renovation of an attic apartment located in Prague, Czech Republic that was no easy task. The old building uncovered many hidden issues
by
Design Milk
Home
How To Make An All-Neutral Design Palette Work
This 124-square-meter (1,334-square-feet) apartment located in Kiev, Ukraine was designed by Olena Yudina with two separate areas: a private section, and
by
Design Milk
