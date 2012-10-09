Skip navigation!
Dan McMahon
Makeup
Fall’s Most Gorgeous Beauty Trends Revealed
Taylor Barringer
Oct 9, 2012
Hair
Insta-Makeover: DIY Perfect Dimensional Hair Color
Us
Jul 30, 2012
Hair
Insta-Makeover: Learn How To Get Summer's Hottest Hair Color At Home
Us
Jul 23, 2012
Hair
Insta-Makeover: Brighten Up Your Blonde for Summer
Sure, you're blonde. But are you summer blonde? It's the time of year to let the sun shine through your tresses, and sitting around with your winter
by
Us
Designers
My Style: It Jeweler Sara Beltran's Beachy-Chic Chelsea Crib
UPDATE: With the beachy weather all around us this week and weekend, we're thinking about Dezso's chic ocean-inspired jewelry. Check out the designer's
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
NYC's 30 Under 30: Meet Gotham's Game-Changers
We sure do LOVE a quick hit-list. Pretty bikinis at the ready. Jaw-dropping Met dresses. And, yes, even crazy Craigslist posts. But, while those might
by
Kristian Laliberte
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Entertainment
Meet The REAL Mad Men Of NYC
We watch (and are #obsessed) with Mad Men for many reasons: The clothing (which got us thinking, "Hey, I wouldn't look so bad in a long, pleated skirt!"),
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Musical Muses: New Look's Grunge-Glam Style
Hailing from Canada, New Look creates the kind of soothing, electro-dance music that makes us feel like we're suspended in that magic hour right before
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Elettra Wiedemann's Cool-Girl Date-Night Looks
We live in an age of slashies. Writer-slash-waiter. Designer-slash-DJ. Actor-slash-singer. While we usually find the "/" annoying as all get out, there
by
Kristian Laliberte
Makeup
Lace Gets Racy With This Sexy NYE Look
The Tips: When the clock strikes midnight, you’ll be the one everyone will want to smooch thanks to this dark romantic look. Apply a bright
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
An Ombré Mani In Shades Of Blue
The Tips: Start by applying your dark blue polish all over the nail, followed immediately by the lighter blue polish halfway up the nail and the
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Snag 24K Style With Precious Metal Makeup
The Tip: Why settle for one metallic hue when you can blend them together to create a stunning shade with more depth? Apply gold cream shadow from the
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Forget The Boring French Mani — Try Tinsel Tips
The Tip: This cool manicure is a funky twist on traditional French tips. Apply two coats of dark purple polish to your entire nail, followed by a strip
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Get Messy To Create A Seriously Romantic Hairstyle
The Tip: Mess up a classic ballerina bun to create a hip new ‘do. Wrap small sections of hair around a small-barrel curling iron, then spray with
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Score This Starry-Eyed Surprise Makeup Look
The Tip: Confetti or crystals placed at the corner of your eyes create a party-ready gaze that’s sure to be an attention-grabber. Keep the rest of
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Get Weaving To Create This Dreamy 'Do
The Tip: A simple braid becomes a stunning style with the addition of a bit of velvet ribbon. Separate hair into three sections behind one ear.
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Add Some Fire To Your Fingertips With Glittery Red Nails
The Tip: To get this fiery-hot nail look, apply two coats of a golden-red nail lacquer. While the polish is still wet, take a detail brush and dip
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Gritty Meets Pretty In This Punk Rock-Inspired Look
The Tip: To get this gritty-sexy look, blend black and silver cream eyeshadows together and apply them from the lash line just to the crease.
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
These Lips Are As Sweet As Candy
The Tips: Skip the traditional red lip and opt for a creamy pastel pout instead — it makes for a bold, yet out of the ordinary party look. The
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Get Tressed Up With An Unexpected Bit Of Bling
The Tip: You don’t need to splurge on pricy hair accessories; dress up your ‘do using a favorite belt or necklace. Part your hair in the center,
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Pump Up Your Pout With A Juicy Hue
The Tip: Punch up your pout with a vibrant citrus hue. Orange is super-wearable and flattering on all skin tones. Apply a bright orange lipstick, then
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Go Back To The Future With This Modern Take On Mod Makeup
The Tip: For a fresh spin on a '60s-inspired style, pair long lashes with a pink lip and teased hair. Apply a golden pink eyeshadow to your lash
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Nail Art That Will Turn You Into A Total Stud Muffin
The Tip: Apply one coat of black polish, followed by one coat of a green shimmer and let dry. Layer on a topcoat, then add the studs while polish is
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
With This Makeup Look, It Really Is As Simple As Black & White
The Tip: This graphic eye is a throwback to the mod makeup of the ‘60s. Apply a white eyeshadow across the entire lid and directly below the lower
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Hey There, Bright Eyes!
The Tip: Colorful liner really makes your eyes pop. Apply a neutral brown shadow to the lid, followed by a royal-blue liner along the lower lash
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Rose Gold — Not Just For Rolexes
The Tip: Love the pastel hair trend, but looking for something a bit more sophisticated? Give rose gold a whirl! Cover your clothes with a dark-colored
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Score Art Deco Digits With This Hip Nail Art Design
The Tip: Add some retro glamour to your nails with a triangle nail art design. Paint your entire nail with a metallic gold polish, then use a detail
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Get Swept Away With This Pretty 'Do
The Tip: Soft, side-swept curls are the holiday hairstyle that keeps on giving — they look great no matter what the occasion! Part your hair on one
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
A New Way To Rock Cat-Eye Liner
The Tip: An extended cat-eye in shades of green is sexy without being vampy. Apply a green cream shadow from lash to crease, then layer a mid-tone green
by
Megan McIntyre
