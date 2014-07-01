Skip navigation!
Curly Essence
Hair
A Curly Girl Dishes On Why She'll Always Stay Natural
Curly Essence
Jul 1, 2014
Hair
News Flash: Straightening Your Curls Is
Really
Unhealthy
Curly Essence
Jun 4, 2014
Hair
A Naturally Curly Chick Dishes On Her Fave Products
Curly Essence
May 28, 2014
Hair
How To Pick The Best Leave-In Conditioner For Your Curls
How do you choose the best leave-in? There are thousands upon thousands of products that claim to do this-and-that, which leave our curls so-and-so, but
by
Curly Essence
Hair
The One Product This Natural-Haired Beauty Swears By
We caught up this model Rafaela Avidago of Amora, Portugal, who talks about her metamorphosis from a shy high school student teased about her "bulky"
by
Curly Essence
Hair
How To Wash Your Curls For Maximum Bounce
Nobody ever taught me how to wash my hair! It is, supposedly, the most basic beauty routine, ever. But, with so many types of hair in the world —
by
Curly Essence
Hair
Why One Curly-Haired Babe Regrets Relaxing Her Mane
This week, we caught up with Rimona Bahere, an Eritrea-born photographer and artist living in the Netherlands. Although she's still in high school, her
by
Curly Essence
Hair
How This Curly-Haired Beauty Maintains Her Mane
This week, we caught up with Ciomara Morais, an Angola native & actress with a seriously enviable mane. Have you ever felt out of your comfort zone
by
Curly Essence
Hair
Is Pre-Poo The Secret To Happy Curls?
Ana Rita D' Almeida and Denise Sonnemberg — two Lisbon-based twenty-somethings behind the blog Curly Essence — know that you are not your hair.
by
Curly Essence
Hair
The Secret Behind This Beauty's Amazing Curly Hair
by
Curly Essence
Hair
A Natural-Haired Babe Dishes On Transitioning Her Mane
by
Curly Essence
Hair
This Natural-Haired Beauty Dishes On Her Must-Have Hair Products
by
Curly Essence
Hair
Peep This Woman's
Amaze
Locks And Learn Her Hair Tips!
by
Curly Essence
