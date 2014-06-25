Skip navigation!
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
Do Tacos This Good Even Need A Reason?
Cooking With Cakes
Jun 25, 2014
Food & Drinks
This Cheesy, One-Skillet Recipe Is Almost
Too
Easy
Cooking With Cakes
Jun 18, 2014
US
A 10-Minute Shrimp Dish To Make Seamless Obsolete
Cooking With Cakes
May 28, 2014
Food & Drinks
A One-Pot Meal That's Packed With Goodness
I made you some soup! Some really awesome, super easy, one-pot soup. It’s the best kind, don't ya think? Let’s grab some bread and dig in. I’ve
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
A Tasty, 10-Minute Spin On Classic Avocado Toast
Have you tired of the avocado craze? Nope, me neither. I just can’t get enough of this nutrient-dense superfood, and it seems I’m not the only one.
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
This 5-Ingredient Spicy Chicken Dish Is A Must-Try
Let me introduce you to my new go-to dinner. It’s, like, the most perfect weeknight meal, ever. I mean, only five ingredients? You can’t go wrong.
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
A 4-Ingredient Breakfast To Love
Eggs are one of my favorite fitness foods for summer, with protein and healthy fats to keep me fit and full all season long. This year, I'm all about
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
A 4-Ingredient Recipe For When You Don't Want To Cook
Christine Fischer of Cooking with Cakes may not be a pro chef, but that doesn't mean she's a mere novice in the kitchen. The self-taught culinarian —
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
A 10-Minute, 2-Step Salad That's Perfect For Mondays
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
These Blondies Are The Perfect Mid-Week Treat
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
A Simple Lunch Salad You Can Make The Night Before
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
Found: A Seriously Easy Thai Chicken Stir Fry
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
Not Your Average Pizza (But
So
Delish!)
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
This So-Easy Pasta Dish Is Your New Mid-Week Meal
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
A Twist On Philly Cheesesteak (You'll Love It, Trust)
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
This No-Bake S'mores Cheesecake Is
Insanely
Delish
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
This 3-Ingredient Dinner Is Mid-Week Perfection
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
No-Cook, No-Bake,
Delicious
Peanut Butter Truffles
Happy almost spring! We’re having truffles. And no, I’m not talking just any run-of-the-mill truffle. These are no-bake truffles. As in, no oven, no
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
The Best Ingredient In These Spicy Chicken Tostadas? Tequila!
So, did you wake up this morning with icicles on your face? Barely made it out of bed? Cried on your way to work and watched your tears freeze? Yeah, I
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
Move Over, Guac — This New Dip Is Seriously Amazing
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
The Perfect Pasta Recipe To Get You Through Valentine's Day
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
This Easy Hummus Recipe Will Transform Your Snack Time
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
5 Super-Easy Superbowl Appetizers To Keep You In The Game
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
Bacon Jam Means It's Time For Second Breakfast
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
Staying In Tonight? 3 NYE Recipes For Two
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
Eggplant Parm With Zero Regrets — Yes, Please!
by
Cooking With Cakes
Food & Drinks
Avocado, Bacon & Fish Tacos — Healthy &
So
Delish
by
Cooking With Cakes
