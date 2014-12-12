Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Carrie Hojnicki
New York
25 NYC Dream Lofts For The Perfect Staycation
Carrie Hojnicki
Dec 12, 2014
Tinseltown
The New Yorker's Ultimate Black Friday Game Plan
Carrie Hojnicki
Nov 26, 2014
New York
How To Do NYC Like A French Girl
Carrie Hojnicki
Sep 22, 2014
New York
7 Upstate Retreats Just A Train Ride From NYC
There’s nothing like the first smell of fall air to get New Yorkers ready to pack their bags for a quick jaunt upstate. Between the changing foliage,
by
Carrie Hojnicki
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted