Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Caroline Helper
Food & Drinks
The Best Trader Joe's Wines Under $10
Caroline Helper
Jan 23, 2017
Food & Drinks
What To Eat When You're Hungover As Hell: The Ultimate Guide
Elettra Wiedemann
Dec 11, 2015
Food & Drinks
Even People Who Hate Beer Will Love These
Caroline Helper
Aug 20, 2015
Food & Drinks
Your Fave Flower Can Help You Pick Your Next Bottle Of Wine
Editor’s Note: We know choosing a bottle of wine can be extremely daunting. We often default to the same "comfort bottles" that we choose every
by
Caroline Helper
Food & Drinks
Drinking Vinegar Recipes — Mixology's Hottest Trend!
When you hear the word "shrubs," you probably think of that sad little plant in your living room masquerading as a Christmas tree. But a shrub is also
by
Caroline Helper
Food & Drinks
Budget Buzz: 14 Tasty Wines Under $20
As the blustery winds come rolling in, we're on the lookout for a buddy to hibernate with through the long, cold months. And sure, a friend (or boyfriend)
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
10 Champagnes (Under $50!) To Toast With This V-Day
Whether you're single 'n' lovin' it, single 'n' hatin' it, or snuggling up with your significant other, we all share one thing on Valentine's Day: the
by
Caroline Helper
New York
10 Wines ($15 Or Less!) To Cuddle Up To Like....Now
Ok, so maybe tonight you're drinking a spooky cocktail (or seven) but as the chill moves in (quickly) we think you'll start to shift towards some autumn
by
Caroline Helper
New York
Gwyneth Paltrow On Bon Appetit & 8 Covers That Changed The Magazi...
Bon Appetit just unveiled their June 2011 issue, and there’s a surprise on the cover—a person instead of food porn! In the mag’s 55-year run,
by
Caroline Helper
New York
10 Amazing Wines $15 Or Less!
We think you're ready to graduate from the Two-Buck Chuck you've been drinking since college or that Fresca-and-white-wine concoction that's become
by
Kristian Laliberte
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted