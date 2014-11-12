Skip navigation!
Carly Pifer
Sex & Relationships
How To Survive The Holidays —Without Breaking Up
Carly Pifer
Nov 12, 2014
Home
Roommate Hell? Here Are 6 Tips To Ease Your Crazy Living Situation
Carly Pifer
Jan 26, 2013
College
Does This New Site Have College Dating Solved?
Carly Pifer
Dec 27, 2012
College
Last-Minute Gift Ideas For Even The Pickiest Student In Your Life
All the gift givers in your family have learned the hard way that it's best to ask you what you want, instead of opting for what they think you'd want.
College
Simply Superb Gifts That Won't Drain Your Entire Student Budget
Holiday shopping can be fun, but finding a gift that triggers that fuzzy, generous feeling can be tough on a student's budget. Not to mention the fact
College
9 Hostess Gifts That'll Guarantee An Invite To Next Year's Friend...
You’ve narrowly escaped your needy younger cousins and your uncle’s famous overcooked turkey — in other words, you’ve found an alternative
College
Glam Formal Dresses That Won't Blow Your Entire Holiday Budget
If you make just one purchase this holiday season (aside from the string of gifts you're exchanging with friends and family), let it be the perfect party
College
What To Wear To Meet (& Impress!) The Parents
It’s bound to happen. At some point, your significant other will ask you to meet the parents. You’ll be walking on air, gliding along in those chic
College
Halloween Accessories You’ll Want To Wear Well After October
The biggest downer on Halloween? People who show up “as themselves.” Equally disappointing? Realizing you’ve spent a hefty chunk of cash on an
Travel
Affordable And Cute Weekenders (Because Trash Bags Are
Not
If you watch Girls , you're probably aware of Hannah’s choice of luggage for a weekend trip back home: A trash bag. Not ideal. So, in the interest
College
Game Day Fashion: What To Wear With Your College Hoodie
With all the excitement around football season and all of the tailgating opportunities that accompany it, you might overlook that necessary component that
College
All The Pretty Clothes You Need To Survive Rush With Your Confide...
Everything at school has finally begun to fall into place; you no longer get lost every time you walk to French lit, you have a killer study group, and
College
Coverups Just As Comfy As A Hoodie (But Way Less Shlubby)
As the mornings are getting shorter, the need to layer is intensifying. This combination — mixed with late nights and sharing a bathroom — can cause
College
How To Make The Most Of Your 10x10 Dorm Room
Arriving at college is mayhem. You’re meeting millions of people, trying to figure out the campus map, and mentally calculating what you could probably
Shopping
These Little Genius Boots Arrive Just In Time For An Indian Summer
After touring the cozy-cool Sausalito studio of the tour-de-force shoe collection Freda Salvador, we’ve been tapping our toes in anticipation for its
College
Last-Minute Essentials You Need For College — Or Any Target-Free ...
There are definite perks to going to school in the middle of nowhere: A healthy on-campus party scene, a close-knit class with abundant school spirit,
College
This Genius Packing List Is Sure To Earn You Top Marks
You can’t take it all with you. Heartbreaking, though true, this should be your mantra as you slog through back-to-campus prep. Spin the hectic packing
College
How To Look Effortlessly Cool On Move-In Day
Moving Day does not have to look like Laundry Day. Because moving into the dorms (or a new apartment) also means meeting your entire floor (and future
College
Spend Your Hard-Earned Summer Cash On These Killer Staple Pieces
You've been working a summer job for months now, and all that saved-up energy (not to mention cash), can make a girl do something crazy. Instead of
College
10 Smart And Stylish "School" Bags That Get Top Honors
That trope of juggling a stack of books under your chin, balancing a coffee on top, and teetering on heels ... that’s for the movies — not real
College
How To Survive The Summer-School Heat Wave
Summer school presents a particularly tricky dressing dilemma: How does one withstand temperatures that practically feel near 100 degrees while looking
College
Summer Break's Cutest Workout Gear That'll Actually Motivate You ...
With the Olympics fast approaching, there's really no way to avoid a bit of fitness reflection. Unless your summer job involves sprinting, climbing, and
Designers
Miu Miu Goes For The Gold (& Silver & Bronze) With A Limited-Edit...
While some say that neons are the new neutrals and coral is the color of the season, we might beg to differ. From the looks of it, everyone, even the
College
Style Syllabus: Unexpected Coverups For Every Suit You Own
There’s a special kind of summer day that exists only for the young (and maybe the rich and famous). It involves a single pool, a ton of friends, and an
College
Style Syllabus: What To Donate & Keep Before You Head Back Home
One of the many, many, grand things about college life is moving twice a year — home for the summer and back to school in the fall. What do all those
College
Style Syllabus: Graduation Accessories To Negate the Cap
Your graduation ceremony is one of those rare moments where no matter how awesome your dress, you’re still going to end up looking just like everybody
College
Style Syllabus: Finals Week Pick-Me-Ups — Plus, A Giveaway
The dreaded finals week — nail biting, hair pulling, break-out inducing finals week — is upon us. It’s pretty much hell on Earth, right? Not to
College
Style Syllabus: Last-Minute Study Clothes For Last Minute Cramming
Right when your intuition is shouting “ditch the books and head to the beach!”, schoolwork demands that you instead set up shop in the library. Even
College
Style Syllabus: Graduation Dresses You'll Wear All Summer (& Beyo...
When searching for the perfect graduation dress, it's important to look for frocks that are a little grown-up but also full of personality. And sometimes
College
Style Syllabus: Tired Of School Colors? Take A Break With Neutrals
After March Madness, we're feeling like we need a palette cleanse to erase the memory of all those school-spirit color combos. We suggest pulling a
