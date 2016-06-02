Skip navigation!
Dr. Carlen
Sex & Relationships
The 12 Types of Orgasms — What They Are & How To Have Them
Dr. Carlen
Jun 2, 2016
Sex
5 Things You Don't Know About Your Clitoris
Dr. Carlen
Aug 27, 2015
Health
5 Things You Should Know About Safe & Pleasurable Anal Sex
Dr. Carlen
Aug 23, 2015
Sex & Relationships
What Every Couple With A Great Sex Life Knows
In new relationships, most of us fall hard into the bliss of dopamine and serotonin, neurotransmitters that contribute to pleasure, with plenty of sexual
by
Dr. Carlen
