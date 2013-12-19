Skip navigation!
Carla Cabrera
Washington DC
4 Cozy Looks To Survive D.C.'s Winter
Carla Cabrera
Dec 19, 2013
Washington DC
Back To Basics: 3 Fresh Ways To Style A White T-Shirt
Carla Cabrera
Dec 10, 2013
Washington DC
How To Make A Big — HUGE — Statement With Dainty Jewelry
Carla Cabrera
Dec 3, 2013
Washington DC
8 Darling Mini Bags That Will Lighten Your Load
I love a big oversized bag as much as the next girl, but sometimes I yearn for a simple little purse that has just enough room for my essentials, leaving
by
Carla Cabrera
Washington DC
2 Monumental D.C. Buildings, 2 Inspired Outfits To Match
I vividly remember the first time my family drove through downtown Washington, D.C., as we passed the majestic Greek revival architecture with its
by
Carla Cabrera
Washington, D.C.
5 Non-Kooky Ways To Wear Dresses Over Pants
I've been watching the dresses-over-trousers trend brew for the last year and it seems it’s here to stay (12 months is an eternity in fashion years!).
by
Carla Cabrera
Washington DC
How To Take A Crop Top From Day To Night
I’m all for styling new ensembles that incorporate cool trends, but some days I want a tried-and-true outfit that can take me from a morning of meetings
by
Carla Cabrera
Washington DC
The Only Boot You Need For Fall — & 3 Ways To Wear 'Em
My shoe collection is surprisingly lacking the perfect Chelsea boot. This emptiness was made even more apparent to me when I saw reincarnations of said
by
Carla Cabrera
Fashion
4 Decades Of YSL, 4-Inspired Outfits We Still Love
The iconic house of Saint Laurent is as current and trendsetting as it was 50 years ago when designer Yves Saint Laurent sent his first collection down
by
Carla Cabrera
Washington DC
Remix Old Favorites For A Seriously Chic Fall Outfit
Early fall is one of my favorite times of the year. I can keep wearing some of my favorite summer pieces, but freshen them up with quintessential fall
by
Carla Cabrera
Washington DC
8 Indie Brands To Know And Wear
Now
I love established designer brands as much as the next girl, but lately I’ve been gravitating towards unique, handcrafted, small-batch shoes and
by
Carla Cabrera
Washington DC
See Color-Blocking Done Right With This Ellsworth Kelly-Inspired ...
I’m lucky to be surrounded by world-renowned art galleries and museums in Washington, D.C. I've found endless creative inspiration in these amazing
by
Carla Cabrera
Washington DC
Menswear Pieces You Should Co-Opt Now
I’ve been deriving inspiration from men for as long as I can remember – I grew up with three brothers and despite my girly tendencies, their boyish
by
Carla Cabrera
Washington DC
Snag These Must-Haves From D.C.'s Raddest Boutiques
It’s no secret that I love shopping online – nothing beats the ease and flexibility. But sometimes I yearn for live-perusing and friendly chats with
by
Carla Cabrera
Fashion
You Asked, We Answered: How To Wear Boyfriend Shorts
By now, we’ve all mastered the boyfriend jean look – but what about its cousin, the boyfriend shorts? Whether you bought an actual pair of boy shorts
by
Carla Cabrera
Fashion
Keep It Light: 10 Barely There Lucite Accessories For Summer
I love experiencing the moment when runway trends make their way into the streets of D.C. Despite political murkiness, transparency has finally arrived
by
Carla Cabrera
Fashion
How To Wear Stripes Without Looking Like A Referee
Stripes are everywhere this season, but if you're late in the game, here are a few tips to make sure you nail this look every time. Tip 1: Pick a garment
by
Carla Cabrera
Shopping
6 Stunning Floral Bags To Inspire Your Inner Flower Child
I know, I know, flowers in the spring — how predictable! I admit my infatuation with all things in bloom is quite intense — especially when I saw my
by
Carla Cabrera
Fashion
Life's A Peach With These Fun-Colored Sunnies
Karen Walker’s quirky sunglasses may celebrate the anti It girl, but these retro-leaning sunnies are just what I’m looking for this summer. My
by
Carla Cabrera
Fashion
You Asked, We Answered: How To Wear Silver Shoes
If you haven't noticed, metallic shoes are everywhere. Whether they're sandals, sparkly TOMS, or 4-inch pumps, reflective footwear is bigger now than
by
Carla Cabrera
Fashion
No Sweat! The Hot New Way To Layer This Summer
I’m usually a minimalist when it comes to rings, but I’ve fallen hard for the wear-every-ring-you-own-at-the-same-time fad that's been going on. I
by
Carla Cabrera
Fashion
Sweet Spring: How To Work Sorbet Hues Into Your Wardrobe
I've been told a couple times, or ahem once every day, that I have a very colorful closet. The bright pieces in my wardrobe get the most rotation —
by
Carla Cabrera
Fashion
The Only Shoe You'll Want For Spring
Once in a while a shoe comes down the runway that pulls on all the right fashion heartstrings, invoking '90s memories that make it impossible for me to
by
Carla Cabrera
Shopping
D.C. Holiday Shopping Made Simple — In Just One Day
Unless you've been living under a rock (or at least your laptop has), you know there are a gazillion gift guides floating around out there. But here's
by
Holly E. Thomas
