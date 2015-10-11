Skip navigation!
Career Contessa
Work & Money
5 Career Boosts That Cost Less Than A Cup Of Coffee
Career Contessa
Oct 11, 2015
Work & Money
6 Common Body Language Mistakes That Can Cost You A Job
Career Contessa
Oct 8, 2015
Work & Money
The Secret To Having A Successful Career Is One Of These
Career Contessa
Oct 1, 2015
Work & Money
The Real Consequences Of Job Hopping
By Elana Lyn Gross The concept of job hopping — staying at a company for just one to two years before switching to the next — is a much-discussed
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
10 Instagram Accounts That Serve Up Major Career Inspiration
By Joyce Novacek Instagram can be a fountain of inspiration (albeit, an addictive fountain), so I’m always on the lookout for new accounts to follow.
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
7 Tips For Leaving Your Bad Mood Out Of Your Work
By Jessi Haggerty, RD Long gone are the days when we can “leave it at the door” upon walking into the office. That’s just not realistic. If
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
The Secret To Finding A New Job In 30 Days
by Avery Johnson A job search doesn't have to be long and arduous. By properly preparing and taking the necessary steps, you'll land your dream job by
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
The 4 Worst Things You Can Say During A Job Interview
By Lauren McGoodwin There're a lot of important things you should talk about in a job interview. These aren't them. "I lied in my last interview about
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
The Secret To Landing The Job You're Already Doing
By Isabelle Miner Dedication and commitment are the keys to moving from intern to employee. When you've got your foot in the door, take advantage of
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
5 Tips For Exiting An Awful Work Situation
By Avery Johnson The average American now works about 47 hours per week. That is roughly 2,350 hours per year if you count — and take — two
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
When It's Okay To Say "No" At Work
By Kaitlin King Often, at work and in life, the best answer is simply, "No." We tend to romanticize “yes” as a culture — just watch Yes Man,
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
The Surprising Reason I Walked Away From A Career At Google
By Jennifer Joseph Recently, there has been a ton of career advice aimed at young women and each piece contradicts the last one. Lean in, lean out,
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
The Definitive Guide To Finding A Job In Another City
Location, location, location. The age-old cliché has come to hold significant meaning in my career journey. Coming from a small town in Minnesota,
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
5 Networking Events That Are Actually Worth Your Time
By Kelly Ayres The idea of networking used to produce a physical reaction in me, similar to riding a roller coaster: sweaty palms, nervous chatter, and
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
How To Find Motivation When You Feel Like You're Failing
By Griffin Hill Defeat is not a word that rolls well off the tongue. It’s a chewy sentiment; it takes mulling over, digesting, and eventually, the
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
The Career Mistake You Can Fix In A Minute
By Elana Lyn Gross We’ve all probably fallen into this trap: concerned with accomplishing all the tasks on our to-do lists, we forget to stop and
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
Why Making Your Bed Is One Of The Most Important Things You'll Do...
By Avery Johnson Growing up, I had a picture in my mind of what a “real career” looked like: power suits and corner offices, lunch dates with my
by
Career Contessa
Travel
Being A Travel Writer Isn't All Palm Trees & Pleasure Cruises
By Kathryn Drury Wagner You’re jetting off to exotic destinations every week, you make $150,000 a year, and you spend most of your time writing
by
Career Contessa
Entertaining
4 Inspiring Podcasts That Will Bring Out Your Inner Entrepreneur
By Kate Finley Podcasts are back: They are in vogue and they are profitable. While the Great Podcast Renaissance can be traced back to the true
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
Why It's Okay To Brag About Yourself
By Elana Lyn Gross I struggle with sharing my accomplishments at work. Maybe you can relate? I never want to come across as boastful, arrogant, or in
by
Career Contessa
Movies
What
FNL
's Tami Taylor Can Teach You About Career Success
By Ryan Burch Tim Riggins may be the eye candy you're obsessed with on Friday Night Lights, but I'd argue that Tami Taylor brings way more to the
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
Take It From T Swift & Shake Off The Career Haters
By Ryan Burch The only person in charge of your life is you. One of the hardest parts about going through a transitional phase is having to explain
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
The Boss Of #BanBossy On Working With Beyoncé & Sheryl Sandberg
By now, you’ve almost certainly heard (or watched) the #BanBossy campaign, Sheryl Sandberg’s attempt to ban the word from our vocab and encourage
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
What It's
Really
Like To Work At Buzzfeed
UPDATE: This post was originally published on March 16. By mastering viral content, listacles, and other oddities, BuzzFeed has become one of the most
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
This Expert Can Help You Navigate Your 20s
Life is hard. Practically everyone will utter that short sentence at least once in his or her lifetime. However, as ubiquitous as the phrase is, people
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
Meet A Professional Matchmaker Who Helps You Find The One
The dating world has long been a tumultuous space — filled with uncertainty, indecision, and more than its fair share of sob stories. Weeding through
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
This DIY Enthusiast Found The Perfect Career
For those who need a little help on the home improvement front, Home Depot is the go-to spot. Characterized by its friendly employees in the orange
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
Miami Skin-Care Specialist Has No Interest In Slowing Down
Sometimes, navigating the wealth of skin-care research can seem daunting. Luckily, we have access to savvy experts in the field who are there to guide
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
How This Co-Founder Found Work-Life Balance
Finders keepers, losers weepers. This familiar idiom is a perfect way to describe the innovative shopping site Keep.com that's revolutionizing the way
by
Career Contessa
Work & Money
What It's
Really
Like To Do Social Media All Day Long
For the fashion-conscious online shopper, REVOLVE Clothing is easily a common name. Known for its top-notch customer service, the online company acts as
by
Career Contessa
