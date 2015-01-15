Skip navigation!
A Laid-Back Desert Wedding That Didn't Skimp On Style
Carats & Cake
Jan 15, 2015
Sex & Relationships
Matt & Michael's Perfectly Matched Wedding — Right Down To The Rings
Carats & Cake
Dec 6, 2014
Living
We
So
Wish We Attended This Camp-Themed Wedding
Carats & Cake
Jun 14, 2014
Living
This Rustic Wedding Was A Farm-To-Table Affair
Ann Marie and Hunter met nine years ago while both were attending Loyola Marymount University. Hunter admired Ann Marie at a distance for months, curious
by
Carats & Cake
Los Angeles
This Fairytale SoCal Wedding Is Simply Stunning
Jordan and Thomas grew up oceans apart: she in the famed Southern California beach town known as Malibu and he in Kingsley, Cheshire in England. But, in
by
Carats & Cake
