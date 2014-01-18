Skip navigation!
Caitlin Ryan
Shopping
Win A Tropical Getaway For 2, Plus A $2,000 Piperlime Shopping Spree
Caitlin Ryan
Jan 18, 2014
Friends Of R29
Bling, Bling: Don't Miss The BaubleBar x R29 Giveaway
Caitlin Ryan
Dec 17, 2013
Home
The R29 + Etsy Collaboration Is A Match Made In Heaven
Caitlin Ryan
Oct 28, 2013
Fashion
Enter to win a Kate White + Refinery29 Giveaway!
Outwardly representing yourself as a competent individual and career woman can be just as important as the skills you bring to the table when on the hunt
by
Caitlin Ryan
Fashion
Meet The Late Bloomer Who Could Be The Next Kate Moss
Most high-fashion models begin their careers before they even graduate from high school. They're thrust into playing the parts of grown women without
by
Caitlin Ryan
Friends Of R29
The Giveaway Your Fall Wardrobe Has Been Waiting For
Who says you have to be hitting the books to do back-to-school shopping? The new season brings with it a fresh start and a chance to reinvent yourself
by
Caitlin Ryan
Fashion
Kick Off Fall Fashion With This Killer Giveaway From ShoeDazzle
Allow us to cut to the chase: If you're a fan of fancy footwork, you won’t want to miss our biggest sweepstakes of the year, Fall for Fashion, with
by
Caitlin Ryan
Fashion
Win A Trip To NYFW With Our So-Smart Skillshare Giveaway!
It takes more than a strong sense of style to make it in the oh-so-fickle fashion industry. Whether aspiring to be an influential blogger or future brand
by
Caitlin Ryan
Shopping
Summer Style That Won't Quit — Not With This Insane LuLu*s Giveaway
This sweltering heat's challenged even the most able-bodied style buffs to keep up the outfitting effort. And though September may be just around the
by
Caitlin Ryan
Designers
Remember Kira Plastinina? She's Back & Ready To Make Her U.S. Re-...
You may remember Kira Plastinina as she burst onto the U.S. fast-fashion scene in 2008 with a playful, pink-cursive logo and boatloads of saccharine
by
Caitlin Ryan
Shopping
A Sunny Outlook: R29 Is Teaming Up With TOMS On A Massive Giveaway!
Plain and simple, sunglasses complete a look. Whether you're running errands around the city in boyfriend jeans and T-shirt, at a bridal shower in a party
by
Caitlin Ryan
Shopping
Stick It To The Man...With Our Moda Operandi Punk Giveaway
By now, we've all seen the hits, misses, and highlights of the celebrity-drenched Met Gala celebrating the museum's spring exhibition, PUNK: Chaos to
by
Caitlin Ryan
Shopping
We're Celebrating Sass & Bide's Brand-New Collection By Giving YO...
Wallflowers, beware: The queens of confident, cool womenswear sass & bide have just debuted their heart-stopping collection, The Future of Now. Take one
by
Caitlin Ryan
Shopping
Win Big With Our Exclusive Mara Hoffman For Everything But Water ...
The more the temperature rises, the fewer clothes we want to wear. By the time August rolls around, we're most comfortable lounging around in nothing more
by
Caitlin Ryan
Home
8 Perfect Ways To Bring The Magic Of Marfa, TX Right Into Your Home
Marfa is nothing if not extreme: The sky is vast, the earth is dry, and the location is beyond remote. Yet the tiny West Texas town has become a sleepy
by
Caitlin Ryan
