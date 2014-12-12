Skip navigation!
Brian Heiser
Entertaining
The Minimal-Effort Party Plan You Need To Master
Megan Reynolds
Dec 12, 2014
Home
The Minimalist's Guide To Holiday Decorating
Megan Reynolds
Dec 8, 2014
Dedicated Feature
3 DIY Cocktails Perfect For Brunch
Sarah Probst
Oct 24, 2014
Dedicated Feature
6 Easy & Healthy Recipes To Try This Fall
Fall, glorious fall! From the changing of the leaves to the pumpkin spice lattes, it's hard to keep tabs on all the things we love about it. Easier to
by
Allison Daniels
Food & Drinks
How To Serve Apps Like A Grown-Up At Your Next Dinner Party
When we say we're going to serve hors d'oeuvres at a party, we usually mean we'll open a thing of hummus and wash some baby carrots. But, we've always
by
Allison Daniels
