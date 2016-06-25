Skip navigation!
Sex
5 Myths About Pulling Out, Busted
Bedsider
Jun 25, 2016
Sex & Relationships
How To Tell If Your Relationship Is Working
Bedsider
Oct 6, 2015
Sex & Relationships
Pull Out All The Stops: Doubling Up With Withdrawal
Bedsider
Sep 5, 2015
Sex & Relationships
5 Ways Your Dating Life Is Probably Driving Your Friends Crazy
By Kaarin Moore Even though friends are forever, we sometimes tend to put more attention towards romantic relationships. Maybe you found the perfect
by
Bedsider
Sex & Relationships
5 Barrier Methods & How To Use Them
What do condoms, female condoms, the diaphragm, the cervical cap, and the sponge all have in common? They each literally create a barrier between the
by
Bedsider
Sex & Relationships
What I Learned In The 3 Years I've Had HPV
By Chelsey Delaney “Just want to give a shoutout to all my HPV ladies out there,” is a thing I posted recently in an online forum for young women.
by
Bedsider
Sex & Relationships
Is Your Birth Control Label Telling You Lies?
Any prescription birth control method you buy in the United States comes with a square of delicately thin paper that's folded until it won’t fold any
by
Bedsider
Sex & Relationships
4 STI Myths That Get In The Way Of A Healthy Sex Life
By Jenelle Marie Safer sex — comprehensive safer sex, that is — includes more than just using barriers consistently and correctly. You also
by
Bedsider
Sex & Relationships
6 Things You Should Know About Your Annual Gyno Visit
By Chelsey Delaney If someone asked me a month ago what a “well-woman visit” is, I would have posited that it’s the magical time of year when you
by
Bedsider
Sex
Birth Control Mishaps: What To Do When Something Goes Wrong
You drop a pill down the sink. The condom breaks during sex. You run out of your birth control prescription while hiking the Incan Trail. It all
by
Bedsider
Body
Can A Regular Yoga Practice Help You Have Better Sex?
Yoga is spiritually uplifting and physically rejuvenating, but can it help us have a happier, healthier sex life? Sara — the sweetheart behind Sara
by
Bedsider
Sex & Relationships
Could Enthusiastic Consent Improve Your Sex Life?
By E.B. Troast When it comes to sex, consent is key! But, we often skip over the talking part to get to the fun, physical part. Movies usually show sex
by
Bedsider
Sex & Relationships
How To Ask For What You Want In Bed — & Get It
Know why you should always ask for what you want in bed? Because you’re worth it. And, you shouldn’t hold yourself back or make yourself
by
Bedsider
