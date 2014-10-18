Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Austin Call
Hair
1 Flat Iron, 5 Amazing Looks
Gabrielle Korn
Oct 18, 2014
Hair
Can't Braid? Say Hello To Faux-Braiding!
Gabrielle Korn
Oct 9, 2014
Hair
5-Minute Hairstyles — For Real!
Gabrielle Korn
Jun 23, 2014
Street Style
Next-Level Outfits From Yours Truly
Blame it on laundry day, a slow start to the morning, or the fact that our ratty sweatshirts just look so comfortable, but every once in awhile, there's
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
The Raddest New Way To Wear Makeup
Foil. Velvet. Metallic. Cashmere. Gone are the days of beauty choices limited to creamy versus matte. The newest makeup comes in textures so varied, we
by
Gabrielle Korn
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted