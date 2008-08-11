Skip navigation!
Annie Dolmatch
Fashion
Waste Not, Want Not: Mottainai's Efficient, Ecological Wares
Annie Dolmatch
Aug 11, 2008
Shopping
Color Forms: Vintage Enamel Jewelry's Moment
Annie Dolmatch
Aug 11, 2008
Politics
Under Armor: Bras for Bulletproofed Breasts
Annie Dolmatch
Aug 7, 2008
Politics
Whet Your Whistles: A Topshop Designer's New High Street Line
Topshop devotees can now rejoice in yet another way to get their cheapy fashion fix: Woman-with-a-golden-touch Jane Shepherdson, who first brought Topshop
by
Annie Dolmatch
Politics
The Pony Express: Pony Attack's New Online Store
When it's raining outside, your feet hurt, and you can't imagine ever going outside again, fear not. Days like those are exactly why God invented online
by
Annie Dolmatch
New York
His and Hers: Alter Reopens, Adds Womenswear Store
To our distinct pleasure (and that of shoppers near and far), Greenpoint's style quotient is soon to double as beloved boutique Alter expands into a
by
Annie Dolmatch
Politics
Creativity on the Cheap: Pamoyo's Open-Source Designs
First there was Paint by Number. Then there was Ikea, the leader of a build-it-yourself revolution bringing shelving units and countless meatballs to the
by
Annie Dolmatch
Shopping
Sewn Together: The Charming Accessories of PatchNYC
When a toymaker and shoe designer hook up, things are bound to get interesting. Certainly Patch NYC—a general store for the "homemade"-obsessed—shows
by
Annie Dolmatch
Fashion
Dark Moody: Chronicles of Never
Taking the best parts of all its influences—the cube in cubism, the neo in neo-ism, the space in space—Chronicles of Never has crafted a collection
by
Annie Dolmatch
Politics
After You're Out: Life Beyond "Project Runway"
As Season 5 of "Project Runway" heats up (catch the second episode tonight on Bravo), perhaps a look backward will foretell what the newest crop of
by
Annie Dolmatch
Shopping
Billykirk: Satchels Built to Last
Sigh. Another covetable bag to add to your wish-list by a blogger (in this case, Kitsune Noir). And yet, something about these leather bags and
by
Annie Dolmatch
Politics
Eye of the Beholder: Bravo Does Art Reality TV
Bravo has skirted the issue for a while: "Top Chef" takes on culinary art, "Step it Up and Dance" revolves around performing art, the
by
Annie Dolmatch
Politics
Good for Gander, Better for the Goose: Etro Mens'
Etro's new collection has us swooning. Luxuriant paisley-patterned silks, yellow-flowered longyis that gently kiss the floor, a flurry of scarves in pinks
by
Annie Dolmatch
Fashion
Exploding Star: A Minute With Joan as Police Woman
For all her independent talk and revolutionary imagery, indie-rock goddess Joan as Police Woman maintains an oddly traditionalist streak. "For me the most
by
Annie Dolmatch
Living
Service With a Smirk: Cheeky Party Supplies
First thought: "We're having people over." Second thought: "Shit!" Even if your cupboard's stocked with Ikea and the linens are by Kleenex, fear not,
by
Annie Dolmatch
Designers
James Dean Meets Ward Cleaver: The Look of LOVA
The Beatles had it right: All you really need is love. If that's in short supply, though, you can always set your sights (through heart-shaped glasses) on
by
Annie Dolmatch
Fashion
Sequined Downpours: Orange Rains at Debut
For designer Angela Chen, all the rain we've been getting must come as a blessing. Chen's emergent line Orange—currently sold at NoLIta boutique
by
Annie Dolmatch
Stores
Shoe Box: Common Projects Comes to Den
Every time Den—the bite-sized concept shop of Odin's Eddy Chai and Paul Birardi—reopens as a new label's pop-up flagship, it seems sweeter than the
by
Annie Dolmatch
Fashion
Ships Ahoy! Pegleg NYC's Kid-Friendly Klothes
There's something about Pegleg NYC's new summer collection that almost makes us welcome this heat with open arms. The line's whimsical, nautical-inspired
by
Annie Dolmatch
Shopping
Pop Stars! Dad's Day Loot Under $20
Poor ol' dad. He's already gotten too many books (he never cracked The Corrections), CDs (Nas just ain't his thang), and random gadgets from Brookstone
by
Nicole Schlomann
Events
A Night of Fabulousness With Alex Wang & Satine
Erin Wasson, Jeannie Lee & Erika Christensen, Alexander Wang Celebs and the coolest civilians converged Tuesday evening at Satine in Los Angeles for
by
Annie Dolmatch
Fashion
On Track: Noble Youth Rides Fashion's Rails
Amtrak most likely will never rank among the world's most influential fashion quorums. Yet, it so happens to be the birthplace of one particularly
by
Annie Dolmatch
Events
Refinery29 Stuffs Tacos With Steven Alan
An oasis amidst a sea of protein-swilling body-builders, knock-off sunglass hawkers, and boardwalk-street performers, the Venice Beach Steven Alan store
by
Annie Dolmatch
Shopping
Sigerson Morrison Sells The Straps Off Their Sandals
So you tried to get the Sigerson Morrison Ikat gladiator sandals. Then again, so did the other 499 hopefuls currently on their waiting list. But hope
by
Annie Dolmatch
Shopping
Rare Import: Brazilian Dog Tags
Traditionally used to identify dead soldiers, dog-tags are making a less morbid comeback. Inspired by the blue-on-white house signs lining the streets of
by
Annie Dolmatch
Shopping
Time and a Half: Mifflin Jewelry
Chain link, chain mail, chain gang; the word "chain" typically doesn't have appealing connotations. But in her new collection, Mifflin Jewelry, designer
by
Annie Dolmatch
