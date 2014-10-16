Skip navigation!
Anna Jarema
Shopping
34 Gorgeous Clutches To Carry This Weekend
Bobby Schuessler
Oct 16, 2014
Shopping
52 Epic Sneakers To Wear All Fall
Bobby Schuessler
Oct 5, 2014
Shopping
Beyond The Moto: The Leather Essentials You Need NOW
Rachel Besser
Oct 3, 2014
Shopping
30 Quilted Fall Things That (Almost) Beat A Chanel Bag
Think about quilting. What comes to mind? Probably, one of two things: the blanket your grandma gave you 20 years ago and/or a Chanel 2.55 bag. While both
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
30 Perfect Denim Jackets For Your Best-Dressed Weekend
Sure, we’re inevitably reaching for our collarless coats and colored motos this season, but if there’s any topper that’s proven to be a perennial
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
The Simple Styling Trick You Forgot About
Whether or not you realize it, the vest is arguably the coolest and most useful piece any woman can have in her arsenal. Toss one over anything — a
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Cool-Bride Accessories That Make The Big Day Better
A wedding is all about the details: the dress, the venue, and (most importantly!) the couple. And, while subtle choices — buttercream vs. fondant, the
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
38 Ways To Wear Plaid From Head To Toe
Your button-down in your awkward family Christmas photo circa 1991. Britney Spears' skirt. The closet of every punk star imaginable. Lumberjacks. This is
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
30 Perfect Bags That Make Life MUCH Easier
Like Bey and Jay, you're always on the run — jogging between meetings and appointments with a coffee in one hand and your phone and tablet in the other.
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
The Best Jewelry For Your Zodiac Sign
The Astrotwins prove time and again to have an endless wealth of astrological knowledge. They tell us which movies we should be watching based on our sign
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Affordable Aritzia Finds That Look SO Fancy
We hit up Canadian-based Aritzia on a weekly basis for several reasons: its range of lines stocking laid-back yet cool separates and sleek accessories, to
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
34 Gorgeous Shoes That Make A Wedding Dress Look Even Better
The wedding dress may be the first thing people notice coming down the aisle, but no outfit is complete without shoes. Just ask Cinderella. Those
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Fall Flats You'll Wear Every. Single. Day.
Wouldn't it be great to travel to work via private limo/boat/helicopter/piggyback? Alas, our most frequent mode of transportation is by foot — whether
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Our Favorite Commuter Bags That
Work
Bumper-to-bumper cars, an armpit in your face on the subway, backed-up bike lanes... Sound familiar? We bet these moments come to mind when you think
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Office-Friendly Slit Skirts? Yes, They’re A Thing
Poor slits. Often preceded with “up-to-there,” “sky-high,” or “ultra-revealing,” the misunderstood style is usually typecast as a
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
17 Pairs of Dark Skinny Jeans To Replace Your Boring Leggings
Sure, we've been slipping into boyfriends and girlfriends lately, but that doesn't mean our trusty skinnies deserve the silent treatment. This slim cut is
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
10 T-Shirts Fashion Gals Can Really Get Behind
Some things are easy to love — T-shirts, for one. But, if there's one crowd that's hard to please, it's fashion girls. While the stylish set appreciates
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
Ditch The Clutch: Try These 12 Night-Out Bags Instead
Dressing for a night out usually presents endless sartorial opportunities. Pants and dresses both work, flats can be as rad as heels, and we’re just as
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
The
Clear
Pick For Fall's Raddest Sunglasses
When you think of your summer wardrobe, sunglasses undoubtedly come to mind. But, not all warm-weather staples should fall victim to the September closet
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
6 Cool Dresses For The Ultimate Style Slacker
Have you been wanting to channel the ‘90s with a shirt tied around your waist but found there’s something holding you back? Something like…laziness?
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
An Awesome Travel Look? It’s In The Bag
Summer’s last hurrah and the last good excuse to jet out of town and relax before the polar vortex returns — yep, it's Labor Day. If you’re taking
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
Oh, Babydoll! 9 Throwback Frocks To Wear This Fall
You can never have too much of a good thing. And, that’s exactly how we feel about the ‘90s-inspired trends we’ve been donning season after season.
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
The Inside
Track
To Fall Footwear Domination
We hate when something ruins an otherwise perfect look. For instance, tripping in our heel and falling flat on our faces. (That is a buzzkill). So,
by
Gina Volpe
Shopping
How To Do Shearling When It’s 80 Degrees Outside
Shearling stormed the fall ’14 runways, cropping up in collections from rag & bone to Coach. But, if you wrapped yourself in the textile now (or even in
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
20 Party Dresses That Are Convo Starters, Too
You've been there: standing awkwardly on the sidelines of an event, solo. Your date is in the bathroom or couldn't make it and you're left to your own
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Shop The Fall Ads — Before They Sell Out
Ask a non-fashion person their biggest pet peeve about magazines, and they’ll undoubtedly mention the endless pages of advertisements at the front of
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
32 Cool Denim Finds That Aren't Pants
You wear jeans all the time — weekends, casual Fridays, and any other moment you can manage. But, denim needn't just be for your legs. And, that's
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
This One Lazy-Girl Fashion Staple Will Make You Cool(er)
On those mornings when you would rather just go to work naked than even think about putting an outfit together — much less a forward one — you rely on
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
30 Under-$50 Fall Shoes For Every Occasion
The dream: a shoe closet stocked with Louboutin, Noten, and Blahnik. The reality: ...not quite that. While you can maybe swing dropping serious cash on
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
5 Denim Trends, 15 Pairs You Need For Fall
You've been there: You sift through racks and racks of denim in hopes of finding the pair to wear all season. You try on every new cut and wash but end up
by
Bobby Schuessler
