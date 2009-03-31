Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Amber Troutman
Trends
Flower Boys: Spring Menswear Is Coming Up Roses
Amber Troutman
Mar 31, 2009
Trends
Rad or Bad? Crop Tops Creep Back Onto the Style Scene
Amber Troutman
Mar 10, 2009
Trends
Jeepers, Creepers! Are These Thick-Soled Shoes Keepers?
Amber Troutman
Feb 26, 2009
Trends
Rad or Bad? Bigger and Blonder
As any savvy lady knows, it's almost never a wise choice to take styling cues from platinums like Christina, Gwen, or Paris, who have beaten the
by
Amber Troutman
Trends
Rad or Bad? The Scrunchie's Gnarly Return
We should have seen this coming after a giant scrunchie attacked Sarah Jessica Parker last year. Or maybe as early as 2007, when trendsetting starlets
by
Amber Troutman
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted