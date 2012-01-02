Skip navigation!
Alyssa Follansbee
Street Style
Street Style: Completely Covered (Not Smothered) For Frosty Days
Shani Silver
Jan 2, 2012
Street Style
Street Style: It's All About The Socks
Shani Silver
Dec 27, 2011
Street Style
Street Style: Merry Christmas!
Shani Silver
Dec 25, 2011
Street Style
Street Style: Copy Julie's Jetset Look For Your Holiday Travels
Who she is: Julie Where we spotted her: Downtown. Why we love her: First of all, the gloves are J.Crew, and yes we want them, too. How cute is Julie?
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: Why You Need To Try A Belted Coat
Who she is: Menami Where we spotted her: In the Loop. Why we love her: Menami's belted winter coat is inspiring us to toss all toggles and pea coats,
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
You Tell Us: How Do You Keep It Colorful In Winter?
We get a little nervous every time the frosty temps return to town. Yes, we're scared at the thought of not sitting outside at Big Star for nine months,
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Street Style: How Lumberjack Plaid Works For Us
Who she is: Sarah Where we spotted her: On Monroe Avenue in the Loop. Why we love her: Lumberjack plaid isn't exactly a fabric that inspires thoughts
by
Shani Silver
